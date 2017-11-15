November 15, 2017

Subtitle: Music from around the world in the universal language of groove

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: Les Filles De Illighadad, the first all-female desert blues band; Hamad Kalkaba, a new addition to the West African authenticite pantheon; the sound of Colombia's Pacific coast; and remixers take on Latin dance classics

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Les Filles De Illighadad | Niger | Tihilele | Eghass Malan | Sahel Sounds | 2017

Tartit | Mali | Abacabok | Abacabok | Crammed Discs | 2006



Khaira Arby | Mali | Delya | Timbuktu Tarab | Clermont Music | 2010

Leila Gobi | Mali | Tchimey Goney | 2017 | Clermont Music | 2017



Hamad Kalkaba Et Le Grand Orchestre De La Garde Republicaine Du Cameroun | Cameroon | Tchakoulate | 1974-1975 | Analog Africa | 1974

Eskill & Vicky Accompagnees Par Le T.P. Poly-Rythmo | Benin | Ecoutes Ma Melodie | 152 Kg De Voix | Ama Sun | 1980



Bembeya Jazz National | Guinee Conakry | N'gamakoro | Authenticite 73: Parade Africaine | Syliphone | 1973



Rio Mira | Ecuador-Colombia | Adios Morena | Marimba Del Pacifico | AYA | 2017

Sidestepper | Colombia-England UK | Fuego Que Te Llama | Supernatural Love | Real World | 2016



Ondatropica | Colombia-England UK | Boga Canoero | Baile Bucanero | Soundway | 2017

The Bongo Hop feat Nidia Gongora | France-Colombia | Satingarona | Satingarona Pt. 1 | Underdog | 2016

Choc Quib Town | Colombia | San Antonio | Oro | Nacional | 2010



DJ Jose Marquez & Willie Colon feat Hector Lavoe | USA | Aguanile (Jose Marquez remix) | Hammock House: Santiago Sessions | Fania | 2017

Professor Angel Dust & The pH Force feat Mucho Muchacho | Mexico-Canada-Spain | Oye Como Va | Guapacheando | Virgin Spain | 2000



Pete Rodriguez | USA | I Like It Like That (Aaron Jerome remix) | I Like It Like That | Fania | 2008



