Les Filles De Illighadad, the first all-female desert blues band; Hamad Kalkaba, a new addition to the West African authenticite pantheon; the sound of Colombia's Pacific coast; and remixers take on Latin dance classics
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Les Filles De Illighadad | Niger | Tihilele | Eghass Malan | Sahel Sounds | 2017
Tartit | Mali | Abacabok | Abacabok | Crammed Discs | 2006
Khaira Arby | Mali | Delya | Timbuktu Tarab | Clermont Music | 2010
Leila Gobi | Mali | Tchimey Goney | 2017 | Clermont Music | 2017
Hamad Kalkaba Et Le Grand Orchestre De La Garde Republicaine Du Cameroun | Cameroon | Tchakoulate | 1974-1975 | Analog Africa | 1974
Eskill & Vicky Accompagnees Par Le T.P. Poly-Rythmo | Benin | Ecoutes Ma Melodie | 152 Kg De Voix | Ama Sun | 1980
Bembeya Jazz National | Guinee Conakry | N'gamakoro | Authenticite 73: Parade Africaine | Syliphone | 1973
Rio Mira | Ecuador-Colombia | Adios Morena | Marimba Del Pacifico | AYA | 2017
Sidestepper | Colombia-England UK | Fuego Que Te Llama | Supernatural Love | Real World | 2016
Ondatropica | Colombia-England UK | Boga Canoero | Baile Bucanero | Soundway | 2017
The Bongo Hop feat Nidia Gongora | France-Colombia | Satingarona | Satingarona Pt. 1 | Underdog | 2016
Choc Quib Town | Colombia | San Antonio | Oro | Nacional | 2010
DJ Jose Marquez & Willie Colon feat Hector Lavoe | USA | Aguanile (Jose Marquez remix) | Hammock House: Santiago Sessions | Fania | 2017
Professor Angel Dust & The pH Force feat Mucho Muchacho | Mexico-Canada-Spain | Oye Como Va | Guapacheando | Virgin Spain | 2000
Pete Rodriguez | USA | I Like It Like That (Aaron Jerome remix) | I Like It Like That | Fania | 2008