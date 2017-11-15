Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Global A Go-Go 
 Music from around the world in the universal language of groove
 Music
 
 Bill Lupoletti  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Les Filles De Illighadad, the first all-female desert blues band; Hamad Kalkaba, a new addition to the West African authenticite pantheon; the sound of Colombia's Pacific coast; and remixers take on Latin dance classics
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Les Filles De Illighadad | Niger | Tihilele | Eghass Malan | Sahel Sounds | 2017
Tartit | Mali | Abacabok | Abacabok | Crammed Discs | 2006

Khaira Arby | Mali | Delya | Timbuktu Tarab | Clermont Music | 2010
Leila Gobi | Mali | Tchimey Goney | 2017 | Clermont Music | 2017

Hamad Kalkaba Et Le Grand Orchestre De La Garde Republicaine Du Cameroun | Cameroon | Tchakoulate | 1974-1975 | Analog Africa | 1974
Eskill & Vicky Accompagnees Par Le T.P. Poly-Rythmo | Benin | Ecoutes Ma Melodie | 152 Kg De Voix | Ama Sun | 1980

Bembeya Jazz National | Guinee Conakry | N'gamakoro | Authenticite 73: Parade Africaine | Syliphone | 1973

Rio Mira | Ecuador-Colombia | Adios Morena | Marimba Del Pacifico | AYA | 2017
Sidestepper | Colombia-England UK | Fuego Que Te Llama | Supernatural Love | Real World | 2016

Ondatropica | Colombia-England UK | Boga Canoero | Baile Bucanero | Soundway | 2017
The Bongo Hop feat Nidia Gongora | France-Colombia | Satingarona | Satingarona Pt. 1 | Underdog | 2016
Choc Quib Town | Colombia | San Antonio | Oro | Nacional | 2010

DJ Jose Marquez & Willie Colon feat Hector Lavoe | USA | Aguanile (Jose Marquez remix) | Hammock House: Santiago Sessions | Fania | 2017
Professor Angel Dust & The pH Force feat Mucho Muchacho | Mexico-Canada-Spain | Oye Como Va | Guapacheando | Virgin Spain | 2000

Pete Rodriguez | USA | I Like It Like That (Aaron Jerome remix) | I Like It Like That | Fania | 2008

  Download Program Podcast
01:59:33 English 2017-11-15
 Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:33  128Kbps mp3
(112MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
   