Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Earth First! Radio News 
 
 Weekly Program
 Uncle Dennis
 Uncle Dennis  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Radical, No Compromise Environmental News with an emphasis on Biodiversity and Direct Action
The EF!U will not be produced next week. Have a good Thanksgiving.

The Earth First! Update is now in its 20th year of production!

If you rebroadcast or stream this show, please contact me so that I can let listeners know of the time, date, web page, frequency, etc.

Please ask your local, non-profit radio station to carry the Earth First! Update weekly - its FREE to download and broadcast!

  Download Program Podcast
00:28:00 English 2017-11-16
 Free Radio Santa Cruz - 101.3 FM - www.freakradio.org
  View Script
    
 00:28:00  64Kbps mp3
(13MB) Mono		 8 Download File...
   