Credits: Spoken Word: 28 minutes

95% CanCon

81% FemCon



20. Julie & The Wrong Guys - “Hope Floats”

19. Gord Downie - “First Person”

18. The Souljazz Orchestra - “Sorry Fly Away”

17. The Barr Brothers - “It Came To Me”

16. Casper Skulls - “Glories”

15. The Elwins - ‘Hocus Pocus“

14. METZ - “Lost in the Blank City”

13. Cold Specks - “Wild Card”

12. St. Vincent - “Pills”

11. The Weather Station - “Thirty”

10. The Rural Alberta Advantage - “Selfish Dreams”

9. Chad VanGaalen - “Old Heads”

8. The Pack A.D. - “Thomas Hardy”



!earshot Extra: Charlotte Day Wilson - “Doubt”



7. Tough Age - “Reflected”

6. Partner - “Play the Field”

5. Weaves - “Slicked”

4. Blue Hawaii - “Versus Game”

3. Mauno - “How Long”

2. Alvvays - “Plimsoll Punks”

1. Destroyer - “Rome”