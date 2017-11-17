|
| !earshot 20
| Episode 251 of the !earshot 20
| Weekly Program
| Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman
| Brian Cleveland
| Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, and much more.
|Spoken Word: 28 minutes
95% CanCon
81% FemCon
20. Julie & The Wrong Guys - “Hope Floats”
19. Gord Downie - “First Person”
18. The Souljazz Orchestra - “Sorry Fly Away”
17. The Barr Brothers - “It Came To Me”
16. Casper Skulls - “Glories”
15. The Elwins - ‘Hocus Pocus“
14. METZ - “Lost in the Blank City”
13. Cold Specks - “Wild Card”
12. St. Vincent - “Pills”
11. The Weather Station - “Thirty”
10. The Rural Alberta Advantage - “Selfish Dreams”
9. Chad VanGaalen - “Old Heads”
8. The Pack A.D. - “Thomas Hardy”
!earshot Extra: Charlotte Day Wilson - “Doubt”
7. Tough Age - “Reflected”
6. Partner - “Play the Field”
5. Weaves - “Slicked”
4. Blue Hawaii - “Versus Game”
3. Mauno - “How Long”
2. Alvvays - “Plimsoll Punks”
1. Destroyer - “Rome”
|01:54:20
|English
|2017-11-17
| Local 107.3 FM (CFMH) - Saint John, New Brunswick
| 00:57:37
|128Kbps mp3
(81MB) Mono
|2
| 00:56:43
|128Kbps mp3
(80MB) Mono
