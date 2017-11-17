Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 !earshot 20 
 Episode 251 of the !earshot 20
 Weekly Program
 Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman
 Brian Cleveland  
Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, and much more.
Spoken Word: 28 minutes
95% CanCon
81% FemCon

20. Julie & The Wrong Guys - “Hope Floats”
19. Gord Downie - “First Person”
18. The Souljazz Orchestra - “Sorry Fly Away”
17. The Barr Brothers - “It Came To Me”
16. Casper Skulls - “Glories”
15. The Elwins - ‘Hocus Pocus“
14. METZ - “Lost in the Blank City”
13. Cold Specks - “Wild Card”
12. St. Vincent - “Pills”
11. The Weather Station - “Thirty”
10. The Rural Alberta Advantage - “Selfish Dreams”
9. Chad VanGaalen - “Old Heads”
8. The Pack A.D. - “Thomas Hardy”

!earshot Extra: Charlotte Day Wilson - “Doubt”

7. Tough Age - “Reflected”
6. Partner - “Play the Field”
5. Weaves - “Slicked”
4. Blue Hawaii - “Versus Game”
3. Mauno - “How Long”
2. Alvvays - “Plimsoll Punks”
1. Destroyer - “Rome”

  Download Program Podcast
01:54:20 English 2017-11-17
 Local 107.3 FM (CFMH) - Saint John, New Brunswick
  View Script
    
 00:57:37  128Kbps mp3
(81MB) Mono		 2 Download File...
 00:56:43  128Kbps mp3
(80MB) Mono		 2 Download File...
   