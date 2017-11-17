Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
First hour: news review: with Esther Giles and Ras Kuomba Balogun. Interview with Nana Kwaku Agyemang formerly known as Kuomba Balogun, an activist in Bristol from the 1980s, who had to leave and live in Ghana after what: Bristol riots in 1980 – how they got fired up – police racism and harassment;  why him and others fire bombed a Nottingham police station;  he organised black political activism and rallies in Bristol;  cocaine coming to the black community; Oliver North and Iran Contra running cocaine from Colombia - Hollywood film Kill The Messenger - he is now one of leading media personnel in Ghana; he linked up with Sinn Fein, got hate mail and had to leave Bristol. Esther Giles, part of Labour Party and Finance Officer for NHS, discusses Momentum's document about how to deal with cuts – 'Defending Bristol's Communities and Services – A Progressive, Anti-Austerity Response to Local Government Cuts': the 19 points and ideas in document on how to do this; event tomorrow, 1pm at Baggator on All Hallows Road, Easton; do Bristol staff have enough knowledge of accountancy; Mayoral system and democracy;  Marvin Rees's 'State of the City' speech – about the budget and cuts. PMQs Corbyn – sprinklers in social housing tower blocks – Universal Credit and rent arrears.

