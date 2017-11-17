Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 State Of The City reports 
 West intervening in elections with 'The National Endowment for Democracy'.
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  
Second hour: Investigative reports:  Saudi Arabia King to step down and 32 year old son to take over:  Israel and Saudi Arabia see Iran as an enemy;  war with Iran.   UN: Yemen Blockade Must End or 1000s Will Die.  Israeli Military Chief Gives Unprecedented Interview to Saudi Media: 'Ready to Share Intel on Iran'.  Briton’s returning from ISIS territory ‘DO NOT justify prosecution’ says terror watchdog.   EXPLOSIVE: BBC admits US “coalition” working with ISIS, providing safe passage to terrorist fighters.  Iraq's Kurds beef up, move back defence line around oil-rich Kirkuk.  Lebanon PM accepts invite to France.  Russia makes 9 media channels, connected to Radio Free Europe, foreign agents -  in retaliation to US doing the same to RT America.   Theresa May talking about Russia interfering with elections – West intervening in elections with 'The National Endowment for Democracy'.   Another False Flag Terror Admission: Snipers in the 2014 Kiev Maidan “Protests”.  US Commander in Japan: North Korea Diplomacy Requires 'Military Power'.  BBC journalist deletes tweet about UK’s ‘corrupt’ relationship with Israel.  Homeless ex-soldier, 82, dies hours after being evicted from squat.  Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett are wealthier than poorest half of US.  To protect John Redwood's job as an investment manager, he warned his wealthy clients to get their money out before the disaster hits.  To me, this smacks of disaster capitalism. Engineer a crash while ensuring your own interests are protected, then clean.  Philip May has 'questions to answer' over Paradise Papers - The Prime Minister's husband's company is linked to investments made via offshore tax havens in the Paradise Papers.   Jacob Rees-Mogg: We must give NHS £350m a week post-Brexit.  Carl Sargeant not given natural justice, family says.   From January on will UK banks be sharing your details with organised crime? Fears grow that 'open banking' will increase fraud threat – getting rid of cash.  Blacklisted News - Is America Becoming A Police State Where Churches Can’t Feed The Homeless And Kids Can’t Set Up Lemonade Stands?   PMQs Dennis Skinner – HS2 – most expensive rail ever - £403m a mile - £250,000 a yard - £111bn all together.  Jean Pierre de Smet discussing Albert Pike and his predictions – WWIII – atheists vs nihilists.

