 worldbeatcanada radio 
 exciting contemporary global music alternative to jukebox radio
 Mark Marcyzk of Lemon Bucket Orkestra
 Cal Koat  
The incredible story and song of Lemon Bucket Orkestra + nuMori from S.Korea and a Chinese toast fr. Shanren's Left Foot Dance Of The Yi.
Calcopyrite Communications
nuMori - Guna Guna
Francisco Robert & Randy Valentine - Carnival
Souljazz Orchestra - Adawe Boogie INST CANCON
Johannes Linstead - Cha Cha Chu INST CANCON
Money Chicha - Echo En Mexico
Stephen & Jr. Gong Marley - Master Blaster
*exclusive interview with Mark Marcyzk of Lemon Bucket Orkestra
Lemon Bucket Orkestra - Goodbye CANCON
Xenia Rubinos - Just Like I
Ozomatli - La Gallina
EntreMundo Quarteto - Cravo e Canela
Shanren - Drinking Song

00:59:55 English 2017-11-13
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
