Program Information
 Global Research News Hour 
 Global Research News Hour Episode 199
 Weekly Program
 James Douglass, Ray McGovern, Michael WElch, Paul Zarembka
 CKUW news  
On this week's Global Research News Hour, in the lead up to the 54th anniverary of the Kennedy assassination, we consider what is known about that event and its relevance today. We'll speak with the author of a seminal work on the subject of the assassination, James W Douglass, We'll hear from ex cia analyst Ray Mcgovern about the recent released of documents on the assassination, and we'll hear from scholar and professor of economics Paul Zarembka about Left denial surrounding State crimes against Democracy in general.
Interviews By Michael Welch

00:59:12 English
 
