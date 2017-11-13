Summary: The Storms have ripped the clothes off colonialism's devastation of Puerto Rico says Luis Rosa Perez!

Luis Rosa Perez, is a former U..S. held Puerto Rican political prisoner of war. He served almost 20 years in U.S. prisons for fighting to free Puerto Rico from the colonial relationship its had with the U.S. since 1898. In 1999 he and a group of Puerto Rican prisoners of war were given clemency by President Clinton. Luis Rosa Perez's commitment to his people is described as "Sacrifice without hesitation".

Rafael Bernabe is a researcher and professor at the University of Puerto Rico. He is the author, with Csar Ayala, of Puerto Rico in the American Century:A History Since 1898 (2007).



Hurricane Irma and Maria's passing and aftermath have once again brought to light Puerto Ricos primordial conundrum: colonialism. Together they have left The Island in shambles. Luis Rosa Perez and Rafael Bernabe, two of the Islands most prominent social change agents survey the damage on the ground wrought by the storms, whose devastating path through the Island was paved by Puerto Ricos status as a US colony. Luis and Rafael take stock of The Islands needs and urge us to build support for the Puerto Rican communities Unity March for Puerto Rico, Sunday, November 19, in D.C., " One People " One Voice " against unjust laws that have been systematically oppressive and exploited the people and resources of Puerto Rico and prevented its socio-economic growth and the sustainability of The Island.



Luis and Rafael discuss the peoples reconstruction efforts on the ground and their organizing for self-determination, while they encourage us to create forceful, sustained political pressure on our leaders until they act for Puerto Rico " for a commitment to sustain rebuilding efforts; for transparency and accountability in the delivery of aid; and for the elimination of the Jones Act and the cancellation of Puerto Ricos debt which is crippling The Islands recovery.