Summary: Fidel’s last observations that the US is an untrustworthy interlocutor has again been shown true as Trump reverses the Obama plan for a new start with Cuba. This new tack is calculated to harm the Cuban economy and create new tensions. And the new tensions are already coming in the form of unproven claims that there are mysterious “sonic booms” harming American diplomats in Havana and therefore they must leave. And so it goes with the neurotic empire.