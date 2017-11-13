Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Keith Bolender, author of Cuba Under Siege and Voices From the Other Side
Fidel’s last observations that the US is an untrustworthy interlocutor has again been shown true as Trump reverses the Obama plan for a new start with Cuba. This new tack is calculated to harm the Cuban economy and create new tensions. And the new tensions are already coming in the form of unproven claims that there are mysterious “sonic booms” harming American diplomats in Havana and therefore they must leave. And so it goes with the neurotic empire.
