|
|
| The Stuph File Program With Peter Anthony Holder
|
|
|
| Weekly Program
|
| Peter Anthony Holder
|
| Peter Anthony Holder
|
| Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
| An eclectic collection of interviews and odd news designed to entertain
|
|Interviews with:
- Jeremy Dauber, author, "Jewish Comedy: A Serious History"
- Kevin nCorcoran Jr, author, "Where The Magic Happens"
- Dr. Camille Superson, author, "Essential Resource Guide For Caregivers"
|
|
|00:58:19
|English
|2017-11-20
|
| Montreal, Canada
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:58:19
|128Kbps mp3
(41MB) Stereo
|2
|