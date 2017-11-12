Haggai Matar, publisher of +972 Magazine, breaks away from Israeli bias and censorship

Subtitle: ... with startling revelations about Israeli editors' censorship of honest reporting of stories where Palestinians are involved

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, speaker Haggai Matar

Summary: Why go against the grain? Today, renegade Israeli journalist and activist Haggai Matar presents startling revelations about Israeli editors' censorship of honest reporting of stories where Palestinians are involved.



Matar is Executive Director of a publication company which publishes a blog-based web magazine in English titled "+972" and a parallel publication published in Hebrew titled "Local Call." Both publications are known for their critical coverage of the Israeli occupation of Palestine. Haggai has been on tour in the US, and appeared in several venues in the Boston area. Today you will hear his recent presentation In Lincoln, MA. First comes his main presentation. It's followed by excerpts from the question and answer period.



972 is the international country code for phoning Israel and Palestine. To read +972 Magazine, go to 972mag.com.

This Week In Palestine (a weekly 8am feature of Truth and Justice Radio (TJR)) is an award-winning 45-minute (or more) segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them.




