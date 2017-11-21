Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Barret Werk and Davida Herzl
 Sea Change Radio  
Here at Sea Change Radio, we are truly thankful to all the guests who take the time to share their thoughts with us. And since it’s Thanksgiving week, we decided to dig into our archives from earlier in the year. First, we speak to Hawaiian-based bicycle maker, Barret Werk, who uses bamboo, the strongest grass around, to make his bike frames. Then, we hear part of our discussion with Davida Herzl, the CEO and co-founder of Aclima, a San Francisco-based company that refers to itself as a “FitBit for the planet.” Herzl explains how Aclima’s technology works, how the company makes money, and the opportunities that lie ahead as the industry of measuring air pollution evolves.

00:30:00 English 2017-11-21
