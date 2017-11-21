Summary: Here at Sea Change Radio, we are truly thankful to all the guests who take the time to share their thoughts with us. And since it’s Thanksgiving week, we decided to dig into our archives from earlier in the year. First, we speak to Hawaiian-based bicycle maker, Barret Werk, who uses bamboo, the strongest grass around, to make his bike frames. Then, we hear part of our discussion with Davida Herzl, the CEO and co-founder of Aclima, a San Francisco-based company that refers to itself as a “FitBit for the planet.” Herzl explains how Aclima’s technology works, how the company makes money, and the opportunities that lie ahead as the industry of measuring air pollution evolves.

