Summary: My entire commentary is devoted to the 54th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination as an introduction to replaying my interview with Jim Douglass, author of “JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why it Matters,” the very best book that exposes and documents the role of the CIA in coordinating the murder of the president and makes it clear that Lee Harvey Oswald was acting as its agent but was not the assassin.



I note how the alternative along with the mainstream media has collaborated in refusing to interview critics of the official story despite the polls showing that the majority of Americans believe the killing was a conspiracy.



I cite Noam Chomsky contradictory statement disputing the possibility that the assassination was a conspiracy while acknowledging he hasn't studied it because he doesn't think it was important. I point out that Chomsky holds the same position regarding 911 and dismisses the notion that the Israel Lobby controls Congress.



I point out that when JFK turned away from Cold War warrior to saving the planet through his secret back channel communications with Khrushchev and decided to withdraw troops from Vietnam, he was considered a traitor and made many enemies but before that he had angered Israel's David Ben-Gurion who saw him as a danger to Israel because he demanded Israel not develop nuclear weapons, that at least 300,000 Palestinians be allowed to return, and that Israel's US lobby register as a foreign agent. No US president would ever make such demands again.



While noting that it would have been logistically impossible for the Mossad to have carried out the killing, I note the close relationship between the fervently anticommunist and fervently Zionist head of CIA's counterintelligence at the time, James Jesus Angleton and Jerusalem mayor and Mossad agent, Teddy Kolleck as recorded by their obvious friend and notorious neocon, Michael Ledeen.



I conclude with comments from Ray McGovern, endorsing Douglass's book and agreeing that the CIA was behind the killing.