Summary: This replaying of my 2013 interview with Jim Douglass is important because the mainstream media and the alternative media, operating under the insidious influence of the chief gatekeeper, Noam Chomsky, refuses to speak with knowledgeable critics of the Kennedy assassination official narrative.



Douglass points out how JFK killing has shaped events thru 9-11; how refusing US military support for the Bay of Pigs fiasco. ending the Cuban missile crisis thru secret communications with Nikita Khrushchev, which averted an almost certain nuclear war, his Vietnam withdrawal plan, and outreach to Castro, got him killed.



He describes how the CIA had plotted an earlier and similar hit in Chicago three weeks earlier but JFK canceled the trip; the perfidious role of the Secret Service and its having provided phony IDs for shooters on the grassy knoll; the use of multiple Oswalds in Mexico and the US before and after assassination; of RFK Jr.’s speaking out against war machine that killed RFK and how a new “Project Unspeakable” available for public readings links the murders of JFK, Malcolm X, MLK and RFK.