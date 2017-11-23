Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

HOT RIZE - John Henry - Traditional Ties - Sugar Hill

(break)

BAND OF RUHKS - Lost Highway - Band of Ruhks - 101 Ranch

(Gibson Brothers ID for Music for the Mountain)

THE GIBSON BROTHERS - Homemade Wine - In The Ground - Rounder

THE SELDOM SCENE - Doing My Time - Live at the Cellar Door - Rebel

(break)

REMINGTON RYDE - Old Swinging Bridge - A Storyteller's Memory - Pinecastle

FELLER & HILL - Duncan & Brady - Brothers and Heroes - Rural Rhythm

JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Homesick - Jimmy Martin & the Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family

(break)

FRANK WAKEFIELD & LEON MORRIS - I Don't Believe You'd Do Me Wrong - Frank Wakefield & Leon Morris - Patuxent

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Brand New Shoes - Bluegrass, 1950-1958 - Bear Family

LESTER FLATT & THE NASHVILLE GRASS - Thinking About You - The Essential Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass - CMH

(break)

ALISON KRAUSS & UNION STATION - Take Me For Longing - New Favorite - Rounder

SHANNON SLAUGHTER - Lonely Trail of Tears - Never Standing Still - Elite Circuit

BRAD HUDSON - Hugging The Hound - Next New Heartbreak - Pinecastle

(break)

DEER CREEK BOYS - Airmail Special - Midnight & Dawn - Mountain Fever

(Ralph Stanley ID for Music for the Mountain)

RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - In Despair - Can'you Hear The Mountains Callin' - Rebel

JAMES KING - Devil's Train - Three Chords & the Truth - Rounder

DON RENO - Charlotte Breakdown - Founding Father of the Bluegrass Banjo - CMH

BOBBY HICKS - Katy Hill - Fiddle Patch - Rounder

(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

00:57:33 English 2017-11-23
 Concord, New Hampshire
