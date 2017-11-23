Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
HOT RIZE - John Henry - Traditional Ties - Sugar Hill
(break)
BAND OF RUHKS - Lost Highway - Band of Ruhks - 101 Ranch
(Gibson Brothers ID for Music for the Mountain)
THE GIBSON BROTHERS - Homemade Wine - In The Ground - Rounder
THE SELDOM SCENE - Doing My Time - Live at the Cellar Door - Rebel
(break)
REMINGTON RYDE - Old Swinging Bridge - A Storyteller's Memory - Pinecastle
FELLER & HILL - Duncan & Brady - Brothers and Heroes - Rural Rhythm
JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Homesick - Jimmy Martin & the Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family
(break)
FRANK WAKEFIELD & LEON MORRIS - I Don't Believe You'd Do Me Wrong - Frank Wakefield & Leon Morris - Patuxent
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Brand New Shoes - Bluegrass, 1950-1958 - Bear Family
LESTER FLATT & THE NASHVILLE GRASS - Thinking About You - The Essential Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass - CMH
(break)
ALISON KRAUSS & UNION STATION - Take Me For Longing - New Favorite - Rounder
SHANNON SLAUGHTER - Lonely Trail of Tears - Never Standing Still - Elite Circuit
BRAD HUDSON - Hugging The Hound - Next New Heartbreak - Pinecastle
(break)
DEER CREEK BOYS - Airmail Special - Midnight & Dawn - Mountain Fever
(Ralph Stanley ID for Music for the Mountain)
RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - In Despair - Can'you Hear The Mountains Callin' - Rebel
JAMES KING - Devil's Train - Three Chords & the Truth - Rounder
DON RENO - Charlotte Breakdown - Founding Father of the Bluegrass Banjo - CMH
BOBBY HICKS - Katy Hill - Fiddle Patch - Rounder
(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)