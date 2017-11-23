Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



HOT RIZE - John Henry - Traditional Ties - Sugar Hill



BAND OF RUHKS - Lost Highway - Band of Ruhks - 101 Ranch



(Gibson Brothers ID for Music for the Mountain)



THE GIBSON BROTHERS - Homemade Wine - In The Ground - Rounder



THE SELDOM SCENE - Doing My Time - Live at the Cellar Door - Rebel



REMINGTON RYDE - Old Swinging Bridge - A Storyteller's Memory - Pinecastle



FELLER & HILL - Duncan & Brady - Brothers and Heroes - Rural Rhythm



JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Homesick - Jimmy Martin & the Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family



FRANK WAKEFIELD & LEON MORRIS - I Don't Believe You'd Do Me Wrong - Frank Wakefield & Leon Morris - Patuxent



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Brand New Shoes - Bluegrass, 1950-1958 - Bear Family



LESTER FLATT & THE NASHVILLE GRASS - Thinking About You - The Essential Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass - CMH



ALISON KRAUSS & UNION STATION - Take Me For Longing - New Favorite - Rounder



SHANNON SLAUGHTER - Lonely Trail of Tears - Never Standing Still - Elite Circuit



BRAD HUDSON - Hugging The Hound - Next New Heartbreak - Pinecastle



DEER CREEK BOYS - Airmail Special - Midnight & Dawn - Mountain Fever



(Ralph Stanley ID for Music for the Mountain)



RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - In Despair - Can'you Hear The Mountains Callin' - Rebel



JAMES KING - Devil's Train - Three Chords & the Truth - Rounder



DON RENO - Charlotte Breakdown - Founding Father of the Bluegrass Banjo - CMH



BOBBY HICKS - Katy Hill - Fiddle Patch - Rounder



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)