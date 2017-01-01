Summary: HERE is the show where we kicks off the holiday special with the classic Burroughs Thanksgiving Poem, PETA's banned thanksgiving commercials Trumpsgiving, Jim Jeffries reminds us of the original thanksgiving, turkey helicopters, turnkeys attack reporters, and we get all crazy Buy Nothing Days, Kalle Lasn, Adbusters, Martha Stewart's Butterballs, John Stewart's Black Friday reflections, Black Friday Boot Camp, notes on the "Good Consumer," and the President Show takes us through the Trump's American Beauty.

