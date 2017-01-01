Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Furious George Show 
 Furious Nov 23, 17
 Weekly Program
 Dr. Furious
 Furious George  
 For non-profit use only.
 Warning: Program only suitable for FCC-designated safe harbor (10PM to 6AM).
HERE is the show where we kicks off the holiday special with the classic Burroughs Thanksgiving Poem, PETA's banned thanksgiving commercials Trumpsgiving, Jim Jeffries reminds us of the original thanksgiving, turkey helicopters, turnkeys attack reporters, and we get all crazy Buy Nothing Days, Kalle Lasn, Adbusters, Martha Stewart's Butterballs, John Stewart's Black Friday reflections, Black Friday Boot Camp, notes on the "Good Consumer," and the President Show takes us through the Trump's American Beauty.
New Music from Kilo, Post Malone, and we played around with Savile's new "Compersion" too!
furiousg.blogspot.com

01:14:00 English
 
