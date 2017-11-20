Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 worldbeatcanada radio 
 exciting contemporary global music alternative to jukebox radio
 Weekly Program
 Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Global rocks... hard! Argentine psych rock fr. The Dalton Correction, Gogol Bordello, Cornershop w/ Noel Gallagher & Irish Divisionists.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Dalton Correction - Traicion
3MA - Moustique INST
Michael Fraser - Gimpelakwa-Tschelijabinsk INST CANCON
Amanda Martinez - Va y Viene CANCON
Chopteeth - Solomon's Party
Ska Cubano - Istanbul
Gogol Bordello - Did It All
Cornershop - Spectral Mornings
Chicago Afrobeat Project w/ Tony Allen - Must Come Down
Thievery Corporation - Fight For Survival
EnKarma - She Kills CANCON
Divisionists - The First Casualty
Aphasia - Metal Tank INST

 worldbeatcanada radio november 25 2017 Download Program Podcast
00:59:51 English 2017-11-20
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
worldbeatcanada radio november 25 2017  00:59:51  128Kbps mp3
(68.5MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
   