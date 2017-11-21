Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour 
 Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
 Weekly Program
 Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Macs & Murphs a plenty from Lorne MacDougall, Natalie MacMaster, Cassie & Maggie MacDonald & and new drop from the Dropkicks!
Calcopyrite Communications
Lorne MacDougall - The Gravel Walk INST
Fat Dog - Ring The Changes
The McDades - The Bounty hunter CANCON
Natalie MacMaster - Matt & Nat's INST CANCON
Dropkick Murphys - Blood
Full Set - The Lost & Found INST
Seiva - Azul
Carrie Newcomer - Three Feet Or So
Jansberg - Kometen's Hale INST
Merry Hell - Reason To Be
Barleyjuice - Nancy Drinks Tequila
Sinead O'Connor - He Moved Through The Fair
Cassie & Maggie - Buain A'Choirce CANCON
The Langer's Ball - Real Old Mountain Dew

 Celt In A Twist November 26 2017 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 English 2017-11-21
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
