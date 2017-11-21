Notes: Lorne MacDougall - The Gravel Walk INST

Fat Dog - Ring The Changes

The McDades - The Bounty hunter CANCON

Natalie MacMaster - Matt & Nat's INST CANCON

Dropkick Murphys - Blood

Full Set - The Lost & Found INST

Seiva - Azul

Carrie Newcomer - Three Feet Or So

Jansberg - Kometen's Hale INST

Merry Hell - Reason To Be

Barleyjuice - Nancy Drinks Tequila

Sinead O'Connor - He Moved Through The Fair

Cassie & Maggie - Buain A'Choirce CANCON

The Langer's Ball - Real Old Mountain Dew