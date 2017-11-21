Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Macs & Murphs a plenty from Lorne MacDougall, Natalie MacMaster, Cassie & Maggie MacDonald & and new drop from the Dropkicks!
Calcopyrite Communications
Lorne MacDougall - The Gravel Walk INST
Fat Dog - Ring The Changes
The McDades - The Bounty hunter CANCON
Natalie MacMaster - Matt & Nat's INST CANCON
Dropkick Murphys - Blood
Full Set - The Lost & Found INST
Seiva - Azul
Carrie Newcomer - Three Feet Or So
Jansberg - Kometen's Hale INST
Merry Hell - Reason To Be
Barleyjuice - Nancy Drinks Tequila
Sinead O'Connor - He Moved Through The Fair
Cassie & Maggie - Buain A'Choirce CANCON
The Langer's Ball - Real Old Mountain Dew