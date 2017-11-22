Notes: For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog



Noah Creshevsky: Quaestio (4:26)

Charles Wuorinen: The Wild Turkey (7:12)

Elliott Carter: Mad Regales I-III (7:02)



Langston Hughes: Daybreak in Alabama/Reverie on the Harlem River (3:51)

Langston Hughes: Simple Prays a Prayer (1:42)

Evan Ziporyn: Tsmindau Ghmerto (4:00)

Mary Simoni: Doxology (4:17)

Phil Kline: Hear my Prayer (1:54)

Haissmavourk Choir: The Lord's Prayer (2:42)



Peter Garland: Night Song (from Blessingway) (8:07)

Gordon Mumma: Perspective 1 (from 3 Perspectives) (0:44)