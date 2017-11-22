Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 
 
 Weekly Program
 Max Shea, Host
 Max Shea  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog

Noah Creshevsky: Quaestio (4:26)
Charles Wuorinen: The Wild Turkey (7:12)
Elliott Carter: Mad Regales I-III (7:02)

Langston Hughes: Daybreak in Alabama/Reverie on the Harlem River (3:51)
Langston Hughes: Simple Prays a Prayer (1:42)
Evan Ziporyn: Tsmindau Ghmerto (4:00)
Mary Simoni: Doxology (4:17)
Phil Kline: Hear my Prayer (1:54)
Haissmavourk Choir: The Lord's Prayer (2:42)

Peter Garland: Night Song (from Blessingway) (8:07)
Gordon Mumma: Perspective 1 (from 3 Perspectives) (0:44)

  Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 English 2017-11-22
 Amherst MA
  View Script
    
Martian Gardens Episode 909 Hour 2  00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(87MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
   