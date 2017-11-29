Summary: Has your doctor talked to you about climate change? If that sounds strange, you need this program, because climate is the new tobacco. I'll be talking with emergency physician Jay Lemery from Colorado, about his new book "Enviromedics". Then we're off to the UK, where Nicola Wheeler from the famous medical journal "The Lancet" explains their "Climate Countdown 2017". But first, the grand-daddy of climate change science, Dr. James Hansen recorded at the COP23 climate conference in Bonn, Germany.