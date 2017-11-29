Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 climate as hidden medical emergency
 James Hansen, Jay Lemery, Nicola Wheeler
 Alex Smith  
Has your doctor talked to you about climate change? If that sounds strange, you need this program, because climate is the new tobacco. I'll be talking with emergency physician Jay Lemery from Colorado, about his new book "Enviromedics". Then we're off to the UK, where Nicola Wheeler from the famous medical journal "The Lancet" explains their "Climate Countdown 2017". But first, the grand-daddy of climate change science, Dr. James Hansen recorded at the COP23 climate conference in Bonn, Germany.
Lemery and Wheeler interviews by Alex Smith

James Hansen recorded at COP 23, Bonn Germany by Stuart Scott of United Planet Faith & Science Initiative.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 36:29 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

 Boundary BC Canada and Bonn, Germany
 Boundary BC Canada and Bonn, Germany
 Boundary BC Canada and Bonn, Germany
