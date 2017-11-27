|
| The Stuph File Program With Peter Anthony Holder
| Weekly Program
| Peter Anthony Holder
| Peter Anthony Holder
| An eclectic collection of interviews and odd news designed to entertain
|Interviews with:
- Robert J. Hoshowsky, author, "Outraged: The Murder of Shoeshine Boy, Emanuel Jaques"
- Eugenia Kuzmina, actress & model, 2018 calendar
- Stuart Nulman, Book Banter
|00:57:40
|English
|2017-11-27
| Montreal, Canada
