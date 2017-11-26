Notes: PART A

1)King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

sebene from DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

from the CD PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music



2)African Jazz

NBONGISA KALA

from the CD LE GRAND KALLE: HIS LIFE, HIS MUSIC VOL. 1

Sterns



3)Tabu Ley Rochereau & African Fiesta

SELI KUTU

from the LP AUTHENTICITE VOL. 1

African



4)Docteur Nico & Orchestre African Fiesta

SUZARININE

from the CD MERVEILLES DU PASSE: ETERNEL DOCTEUR NICO ET LE AFRICAN FIESTA

African/Sonodisc



6)Les Bantous de la Capitale

CELIA

from the CD LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE (1963-1969)

Sonodisc



7)Le Seigneur Rochereau et l’African Fiesta National

GIPSY

from the LP ROGER IZEIDI-MOKOY A PARIS PRESENTE LE SEIGNEUR ROCHEREAU ET L’AFRICAN FIESTA NATIONAL “LE PEUPLE”

Ngoma



8)Docteur Nico & l’Orchestre African Fiesta Sukisa

BOLINGO YA SENS UNIQUE

from the LP L’AFRIQUE DANSE NO.10: SUKISA

African



10)Franco & L’OK Jazz

Celita (feat. Kwamy)

from the CD MINO YA LUAMBO DIAMANT

Editions Populaires



11)Festival des Maquisards

CHERIE VICKY

from the CD ZELA NGAI NASALA

Sonodisc



12)Orchestre Negro Succes

LITEYA YA NTONGO

from the CD COMPILATION MUSIQUE CONGOLO-ZAIROISE VOLUME III

African/Sonodisc



13)Le Seigneur Rochereau et l’Afrisa International

PAULINA

from the CD A L’OLYMPIA (PARIS, 1970) LIVE

African/Sonodisc



PART B

14)Le Seigneur Rochereau et l’Afrisa International

ASSAMBELA

from the LP LE SEIGNEUR ROCHEREAU

ISA



15)Les Grands Maquisards

SANTU PETELO

from the CD THE VERY BEST OF NTESA DALIENST:

LES GRANDS MAQUISARDS 1969, 1971, 1972 LEGEND COLLECTION

Ngoyarto



16)Orchestre Veve

LINGI NAKUFA 1 & 2

from the LP EDITION VEVE

African



17)Trio Madjesi

COUP ERANC

from the CD COMPILATIONS CONGOLO-ZAIROIS 1967/1968/1970/1974

Sonodisc



18)Tabu Ley Rochereau & l’Afrisa International

KIMAKANGO MPE LIBALA

from the CD THE VOICE OF LIGHTNESS

Sterns



19)Franco & le TP OK Jazz

CEDOU feat. Sam Mangwana

from the CD FRANCO, SIMARO ET LE TP OK JAZZ 1973



20)Les Bantous de la Capitale

TCHEKO

from the LP L ES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE

Sonafric



21)Rochereau feat. M’Bilia Bel

ESW YO WAPI

from the CD TABU LEY

Shanachie Records