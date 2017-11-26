|
| Ambiance Congo
| Music
| David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
| Motherland Influence
| For non-profit use only.
| No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
| Congolese popular music. This edition features Tabu Ley and music of the 60s and 70s.
|WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
www.ambiancecongo.blogspot.com
|PART A
1)King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
sebene from DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
from the CD PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music
2)African Jazz
NBONGISA KALA
from the CD LE GRAND KALLE: HIS LIFE, HIS MUSIC VOL. 1
Sterns
3)Tabu Ley Rochereau & African Fiesta
SELI KUTU
from the LP AUTHENTICITE VOL. 1
African
4)Docteur Nico & Orchestre African Fiesta
SUZARININE
from the CD MERVEILLES DU PASSE: ETERNEL DOCTEUR NICO ET LE AFRICAN FIESTA
African/Sonodisc
6)Les Bantous de la Capitale
CELIA
from the CD LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE (1963-1969)
Sonodisc
7)Le Seigneur Rochereau et l’African Fiesta National
GIPSY
from the LP ROGER IZEIDI-MOKOY A PARIS PRESENTE LE SEIGNEUR ROCHEREAU ET L’AFRICAN FIESTA NATIONAL “LE PEUPLE”
Ngoma
8)Docteur Nico & l’Orchestre African Fiesta Sukisa
BOLINGO YA SENS UNIQUE
from the LP L’AFRIQUE DANSE NO.10: SUKISA
African
10)Franco & L’OK Jazz
Celita (feat. Kwamy)
from the CD MINO YA LUAMBO DIAMANT
Editions Populaires
11)Festival des Maquisards
CHERIE VICKY
from the CD ZELA NGAI NASALA
Sonodisc
12)Orchestre Negro Succes
LITEYA YA NTONGO
from the CD COMPILATION MUSIQUE CONGOLO-ZAIROISE VOLUME III
African/Sonodisc
13)Le Seigneur Rochereau et l’Afrisa International
PAULINA
from the CD A L’OLYMPIA (PARIS, 1970) LIVE
African/Sonodisc
PART B
14)Le Seigneur Rochereau et l’Afrisa International
ASSAMBELA
from the LP LE SEIGNEUR ROCHEREAU
ISA
15)Les Grands Maquisards
SANTU PETELO
from the CD THE VERY BEST OF NTESA DALIENST:
LES GRANDS MAQUISARDS 1969, 1971, 1972 LEGEND COLLECTION
Ngoyarto
16)Orchestre Veve
LINGI NAKUFA 1 & 2
from the LP EDITION VEVE
African
17)Trio Madjesi
COUP ERANC
from the CD COMPILATIONS CONGOLO-ZAIROIS 1967/1968/1970/1974
Sonodisc
18)Tabu Ley Rochereau & l’Afrisa International
KIMAKANGO MPE LIBALA
from the CD THE VOICE OF LIGHTNESS
Sterns
19)Franco & le TP OK Jazz
CEDOU feat. Sam Mangwana
from the CD FRANCO, SIMARO ET LE TP OK JAZZ 1973
20)Les Bantous de la Capitale
TCHEKO
from the LP L ES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE
Sonafric
21)Rochereau feat. M’Bilia Bel
ESW YO WAPI
from the CD TABU LEY
Shanachie Records
|01:59:36
|English
|1
|AC 11-26-17 A
| 00:59:01
|128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo
|11
|
|2
|AC 11-26-17 B
| 01:00:35
|128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo
|9
|