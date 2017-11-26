Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Ambiance Congo 
 
 Music
 David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Congolese popular music. This edition features Tabu Ley and music of the 60s and 70s.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
www.ambiancecongo.blogspot.com
PART A
1)King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
sebene from DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
from the CD PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music

2)African Jazz
NBONGISA KALA
from the CD LE GRAND KALLE: HIS LIFE, HIS MUSIC VOL. 1
Sterns

3)Tabu Ley Rochereau & African Fiesta
SELI KUTU
from the LP AUTHENTICITE VOL. 1
African

4)Docteur Nico & Orchestre African Fiesta
SUZARININE
from the CD MERVEILLES DU PASSE: ETERNEL DOCTEUR NICO ET LE AFRICAN FIESTA
African/Sonodisc

6)Les Bantous de la Capitale
CELIA
from the CD LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE (1963-1969)
Sonodisc

7)Le Seigneur Rochereau et l’African Fiesta National
GIPSY
from the LP ROGER IZEIDI-MOKOY A PARIS PRESENTE LE SEIGNEUR ROCHEREAU ET L’AFRICAN FIESTA NATIONAL “LE PEUPLE”
Ngoma

8)Docteur Nico & l’Orchestre African Fiesta Sukisa
BOLINGO YA SENS UNIQUE
from the LP L’AFRIQUE DANSE NO.10: SUKISA
African

10)Franco & L’OK Jazz
Celita (feat. Kwamy)
from the CD MINO YA LUAMBO DIAMANT
Editions Populaires

11)Festival des Maquisards
CHERIE VICKY
from the CD ZELA NGAI NASALA
Sonodisc

12)Orchestre Negro Succes
LITEYA YA NTONGO
from the CD COMPILATION MUSIQUE CONGOLO-ZAIROISE VOLUME III
African/Sonodisc

13)Le Seigneur Rochereau et l’Afrisa International
PAULINA
from the CD A L’OLYMPIA (PARIS, 1970) LIVE
African/Sonodisc

PART B
14)Le Seigneur Rochereau et l’Afrisa International
ASSAMBELA
from the LP LE SEIGNEUR ROCHEREAU
ISA

15)Les Grands Maquisards
SANTU PETELO
from the CD THE VERY BEST OF NTESA DALIENST:
LES GRANDS MAQUISARDS 1969, 1971, 1972 LEGEND COLLECTION
Ngoyarto

16)Orchestre Veve
LINGI NAKUFA 1 & 2
from the LP EDITION VEVE
African

17)Trio Madjesi
COUP ERANC
from the CD COMPILATIONS CONGOLO-ZAIROIS 1967/1968/1970/1974
Sonodisc

18)Tabu Ley Rochereau & l’Afrisa International
KIMAKANGO MPE LIBALA
from the CD THE VOICE OF LIGHTNESS
Sterns

19)Franco & le TP OK Jazz
CEDOU feat. Sam Mangwana
from the CD FRANCO, SIMARO ET LE TP OK JAZZ 1973

20)Les Bantous de la Capitale
TCHEKO
from the LP L ES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE
Sonafric

21)Rochereau feat. M’Bilia Bel
ESW YO WAPI
from the CD TABU LEY
Shanachie Records

  Download Program Podcast
01:59:36 English
 
  View Script
    
AC 11-26-17 A  00:59:01  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
AC 11-26-17 B  01:00:35  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
   