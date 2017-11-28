#508 -- Bruce Gagnon on Endless War & the Economy (1) (R)

Summary: The antiwar/antinuke activist shows how militarism is detroying the American economy and our lives. In Part 1 he discusses the connections among crumbling infrastructure, unemployment, decreasing educational opportunities for working-class kids, the increasing militarization of our society, the export of war machines, aggressive U.S. foreign policy, corporate globalization, our rulers' desire to control the world's oil, ... and the wisdom of forming alliances with the "Tea-partiers."

Credits: Recorded live by me in West Hartford, Connecticut, on April 16, 2010. Gagnon's talk was sponsored by the West Hartford Citizens for Peace and Justice (www.westhartfordpeace.org).



Bruce Gagnon is Coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space (www.space4peace.org).



