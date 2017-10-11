Summary: In her talk at the Lannan Foundation in Santa Fe on October 11, 2017, Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz asked why the history of Native Americans is so rarely told. Some of that has to do with the wrongs inflicted on Native Americans throughout what is now the United States. She described the work done at the United Nations to define what constitutes genocide and to pass the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in 1948.



Toward the end of this program Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz is joined on stage in conversation by her friend and colleague, historian Nick Estes. He is member of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, and doctoral candidate at the University of New Mexico.



Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz has been part of the international Indigenous movement for more than four decades, working on sovereignty and land rights. She is Professor Emerita of Ethnic Studies at California State University, East Bay.



She is the author of many books including Roots of Resistance, The Great Sioux Nation, and An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States.

