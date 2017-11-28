Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
During the 2016 presidential race, many environmentalists found it disheartening that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump actually seemed to agree on the expansion of fracking in the US. Some of us were wondering if the fight had been lost. That's why it's so encouraging to see good journalism persisting in the face of general indifference. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Neela Banerjee of Inside Climate News, who recently wrote an article chronicling the travails of one small, vulnerable western Pennsylvania family. Her piece also brought to light why one government contractor was reluctant to attach its name to an EPA report that downplayed the risks of fracking. We discuss how irresponsible policy can lead to devastating consequences for real people.

