Program Information
 The Michael Slate Show 
 'Tis the Season to Revolt! Net Neutrality; Slave Rebellion Reenactment; A Radical Revolt Against A Revolting Culture
 Weekly Program
 Corynne McSherry (Legal Director, Electronic Frontier Foundation); Dread Scott (Revolutionary Artist); Bob Avakian (Chairman, Revolutionary Communist Party)
 Michael Slate  
Corynne McSherry on the Trump administration's threat to net neutrality. Dread Scott on the Slave Rebellion Reenactment, a community-based performance that will restage and reinterpret Louisiana’s Revolt of 1811. This was the largest rebellion of enslaved people in North American history and took place outside of New Orleans. An excerpt from the DVD, “BA Speaks: Revolution – Nothing Less!” Bob Avakian talks about “Resisting The Brainwash – A Radical Revolt Against A Revolting Culture.”
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
Teddy Robinson – Engineer
