'Tis the Season to Revolt! Net Neutrality; Slave Rebellion Reenactment; A Radical Revolt Against A Revolting Culture

Subtitle: 'Tis the Season to Revolt! Net Neutrality; Slave Rebellion Reenactment; A Radical Revolt Against A Revolting Culture

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Corynne McSherry (Legal Director, Electronic Frontier Foundation); Dread Scott (Revolutionary Artist); Bob Avakian (Chairman, Revolutionary Communist Party)

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: Corynne McSherry on the Trump administration's threat to net neutrality. Dread Scott on the Slave Rebellion Reenactment, a community-based performance that will restage and reinterpret Louisiana’s Revolt of 1811. This was the largest rebellion of enslaved people in North American history and took place outside of New Orleans. An excerpt from the DVD, “BA Speaks: Revolution – Nothing Less!” Bob Avakian talks about “Resisting The Brainwash – A Radical Revolt Against A Revolting Culture.”

Credits: Michael Slate - Host and Producer

Henry Carson - Assistant Producer

Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant

Teddy Robinson – Engineer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a musical break at 12:19 and 35:26 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



