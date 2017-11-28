Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 9-11 Wake-Up Call 
 
 Weekly Program
 Michel Choussodovsky, James Corbett
 Cheryl  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial (by-nc) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
On this show you'll hear a 20 minute discussion between James Corbett (www.corbettreport.com) and Michel Chossudovsky (www.globalresearch.ca) discuss "Global Warfare in the New World Order" and that will be followed by comments by Cheryl and suggested websites.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is a weekly program that challenges the
official account of 9/11, which cannot possibly be true, through
interviews with key members of the 9/11 Truth Movement, audio
clips of relevant speeches, and through discussion of the latest
9/11 and related news.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is produced in the studio of
WWUH 91.3 FM at the University of Hartford and
airs weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 pm and again
at 8:00 pm at WWUH 91.3 FM (www.wwuh.org). It can be heard streaming live at www.wwuh.org.
Earlier editions of the show can be found at
www.ct911truth.org

  Download Program Podcast
00:27:39 English 2017-11-28
 WWUH - 91.3 FM - UNIVERSITY of HARTFORD www.wwuh.org
  View Script
    
 00:27:39  128Kbps mp3
(26MB) Stereo		 22 Download File...
   