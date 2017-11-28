No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
On this show you'll hear a 20 minute discussion between James Corbett (www.corbettreport.com) and Michel Chossudovsky (www.globalresearch.ca) discuss "Global Warfare in the New World Order" and that will be followed by comments by Cheryl and suggested websites.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is a weekly program that challenges the
official account of 9/11, which cannot possibly be true, through
interviews with key members of the 9/11 Truth Movement, audio
clips of relevant speeches, and through discussion of the latest
9/11 and related news.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is produced in the studio of
WWUH 91.3 FM at the University of Hartford and
airs weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 pm and again
at 8:00 pm at WWUH 91.3 FM (www.wwuh.org). It can be heard streaming live at www.wwuh.org.
Earlier editions of the show can be found at
www.ct911truth.org
00:27:39
English
2017-11-28
WWUH - 91.3 FM - UNIVERSITY of HARTFORD www.wwuh.org