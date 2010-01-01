Credits: We are constantly being told that we are on the cusp of a cashless society. The financial services industry would certainly like to see it that way. We are being enticed with contactless cards, mobile phone payment apps, and methods of bank transfer: all, apparently, for our convenience.

But as Ross Clark argues in this compelling new book, it is not in our interests to surrender the right to use cash. Commercial interests want us to pay electronically in order to collect valuable data on our spending habits, while governments would love us to move to cashless payments in order to control the economy in ways which suit them, not us.

If we choose to pay electronically, that is one thing, but we will regret it if we do not defend the right to pay with cash.

https://www.harriman-house.com/waragainstcash



Zarria Phillips is chair of UNITE Communities for the Bristol, Bath and Gloucestershire region

https://www.facebook.com/UniteCommunityBristol/

Bath Against Cuts (BAC) is a group of campaigners working to fight the destruction the welfare state, in and around Bath since 2010.

BAC’s hold meetings, on every first Tuesday of the Month. The Ram, in Widcombe is a great venue & Mick, the Landlord, welcomes us every time. If you come along before 8pm, you’ll have time to get a pint/drink/coffee in before the meeting starts. If you like to add to the meetings agenda, whether it be about a local issue, or about something happening Nationally, you’ll get to put it on the list before the meeting starts. (this can also be done by e-mail, prior to Tuesday’s meetings).

Parking can be a problem but you’ll always find somewhere in & around St Mark’s Road/Lyncombe Hill. We are @5 minutes walk from Bath Spa Station & Bus station.

Although we aren’t affiliated to any political party, Bath Against Cuts has links to most local campaign groups.

More from Zarria next week...

https://bathagainstcuts.wordpress.com/about/