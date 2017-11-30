Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.

Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

SAMANTHA FISH - Poor Black Mattie - Belle Of The West - Ruf

(break)

THE DEEP DARK WOODS - San Juan Hill - Yarrow - Six Shooter

JOAN SHELLEY - I Got What I Wanted - Joan Shelley - No Quarter

THE SCATTERLINGS - Desdemona - The Scatterlings -Self

JENN RAWLING - Patches Of Blue - Golden Colors - Self

TAUSSIG & OCHS - Boogie For Barry - The Music Of Harry Taussing & Max Ochs - Tompkins Square

(break)


>>>>> STRANGLED DARLINGS LIVE IN STUDIO <<<<<

STRANGLED DARLINGS - Dreaming - Live in studio

STRANGLED DARLINGS - Homeless - Live in studio

STRANGLED DARLINGS - Buckets Of Sand - Live in studio

STRANGLED DARLINGS - Chase Your World - Live in studio

(break)

STRANGLED DARLINGS - Racing - Live in studio

STRANGLED DARLINGS - River Of Love - Live in studio

STRANGLED DARLINGS - Neil Armstrong - Live in studio

STRANGLED DARLINGS - Aquaman - Live in studio

STRANGLED DARLINGS - All We Do Is Make The Sound - Live in studio

STRANGLED DARLINGS - Dead Father - Live in studio

<<<< >>>>

(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)

EMILY MURE - David - Worth - Self

CROOKED HORSE - Just Trust - Crooked Horse - Self

KRIS DELMHORST - Lonely West - The Wild - Signature Sounds

(break)

JOHN GORKA - Nazarene Guitar - True In Time - Red House

HOPE DUNBAR - I Write - Three Black Crows - Self

THE WAILIN' JENNYS - Not Alone - Fifteen - Red House

JEFFREY MARTIN - Time Away - One Go Around - Fluff & Gravy

(break)

WILD PONIES - Tower And The Wheel - Galax - Gearbox

TROUT STEAK REVIVAL - No Sweat - Spirit To The Sea - Self

MILE TWELVE - The Margaret Keene - Onwards - Delores the Taurus

THE RAILSPLITTERS - Durango River - Jump In - Self

(break)

D.B. RIELLY - Nothing Like You - Live From Long Island City - Shut up & play!

JIM BYRNES - Anywhere The Wind Blows - Long Hot Summer Nights - Black Hen

JOHN LAFAYETTE RAMEY - Let Me Down Easy - Exposition Lines - Self

LANGHORNE SLIM - Life Is Confusing - Lost At Last, Vol. 1 - Dualtone

(break)

LAZER LLOYD - My Girls - Freedom's Child - Lots of Love

THE YOUNGBLOODS - Darkness, Darkness - Elephant Mountain - Legacy

LENORE. - Pull The Reins - Lenore. - Self

(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

