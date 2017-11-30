Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO
SAMANTHA FISH - Poor Black Mattie - Belle Of The West - Ruf
(break)
THE DEEP DARK WOODS - San Juan Hill - Yarrow - Six Shooter
JOAN SHELLEY - I Got What I Wanted - Joan Shelley - No Quarter
THE SCATTERLINGS - Desdemona - The Scatterlings -Self
JENN RAWLING - Patches Of Blue - Golden Colors - Self
TAUSSIG & OCHS - Boogie For Barry - The Music Of Harry Taussing & Max Ochs - Tompkins Square
(break)
>>>>> STRANGLED DARLINGS LIVE IN STUDIO <<<<<
STRANGLED DARLINGS - Dreaming - Live in studio
STRANGLED DARLINGS - Homeless - Live in studio
STRANGLED DARLINGS - Buckets Of Sand - Live in studio
STRANGLED DARLINGS - Chase Your World - Live in studio
(break)
STRANGLED DARLINGS - Racing - Live in studio
STRANGLED DARLINGS - River Of Love - Live in studio
STRANGLED DARLINGS - Neil Armstrong - Live in studio
STRANGLED DARLINGS - Aquaman - Live in studio
STRANGLED DARLINGS - All We Do Is Make The Sound - Live in studio
STRANGLED DARLINGS - Dead Father - Live in studio
<<<< >>>>
(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)
EMILY MURE - David - Worth - Self
CROOKED HORSE - Just Trust - Crooked Horse - Self
KRIS DELMHORST - Lonely West - The Wild - Signature Sounds
(break)
JOHN GORKA - Nazarene Guitar - True In Time - Red House
HOPE DUNBAR - I Write - Three Black Crows - Self
THE WAILIN' JENNYS - Not Alone - Fifteen - Red House
JEFFREY MARTIN - Time Away - One Go Around - Fluff & Gravy
(break)
WILD PONIES - Tower And The Wheel - Galax - Gearbox
TROUT STEAK REVIVAL - No Sweat - Spirit To The Sea - Self
MILE TWELVE - The Margaret Keene - Onwards - Delores the Taurus
THE RAILSPLITTERS - Durango River - Jump In - Self
(break)
D.B. RIELLY - Nothing Like You - Live From Long Island City - Shut up & play!
JIM BYRNES - Anywhere The Wind Blows - Long Hot Summer Nights - Black Hen
JOHN LAFAYETTE RAMEY - Let Me Down Easy - Exposition Lines - Self
LANGHORNE SLIM - Life Is Confusing - Lost At Last, Vol. 1 - Dualtone
(break)
LAZER LLOYD - My Girls - Freedom's Child - Lots of Love
THE YOUNGBLOODS - Darkness, Darkness - Elephant Mountain - Legacy
LENORE. - Pull The Reins - Lenore. - Self
(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)