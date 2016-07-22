Notes: PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU ARE PLAYING THE SONIC CAFÉ ON YOUR STATION, WE’D LOVE TO ASSIST IN PROMOTION.



The Sonic Cafe features an intelligent, eclectic mix of music, comedy and pop culture showcasing 30 to 60 years of content within each episode.



The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves music, comedy and pop culture rather than breakfast, lunch and dinner. All announcer voiceovers are presented over the background noise of a busy cafe with references made to the café environment to create a theatre of the mind experience for listeners.



The program actually does originate from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.



Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.



All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.



Original syndication date was 7/22/2016. At that time 31 shows had already been produced (over six months of content) with new episodes produced weekly. A new episode is released each week. You can confidently add The Sonic Cafe to your schedule knowing that a backlog of shows is already produced awaiting weekly release.



The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. The Sonic Café can also be streamed from MixCloud (mixcloud.com/SonicCafe1)



Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)



Pre-recorded Sonic Cafe promos are available to promote the show on your station. Each is roughly :24 seconds in length with time left to tag local broadcast day and time. We are also happy to produce custom promos, station IDs, etc. Contact us via email to request promo files. Also please let us know if you pick-up the program on your station so we can announce it on our Facebook page.



