No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sonic Café. Hey welcome to episode 63, I’m your host Scott Clark. Cover tunes. You know, the art of taking an original tune and re-interpreting it for the next generation. Some are so-so. But some cover tunes are so good that they’re arguably better than the original recording. This time the Sonic Café has pulled together an eclectic mix of cover tunes that are so good… they’re scary. Listen for covers from Filter, Tom Waits, Ivy, The Ministry of Silly Ska, Bruce Lash and more. And later, stand-up comedy from Jim Breuer. Listen as Jim demonstrates how AC/DC can cover any song and make it rock… even the Hokey Pokey. Cover tunes so great they’re scary. This time from that little café on the coast… We’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Have A Cigar
Artist: Primus
LP: Miscellaneous Debris
Yr: 1992
Song 2: Lady Madonna
Artist: Pot Liquor
LP: Levee Blues
Yr: 1970
Song 3: One Is The Lonliest Number
Artist: Filter
LP: The X-Files: The Album
Yr: 1998
Song 4: (Don't Fear) The Reaper
Artist: Bruce Lash
LP: Prozak For Lovers
Yr: 2004
Song 5: In The Summertime
Artist: Devendra Banhart
Yr: 2008
Song 6: Downtown Train
Artist: Tom Waits
LP: Rain Dogs
Yr: 1985
Song 7: The Sound Of Silence
Artist: Disturbed
LP: Immortalized
Yr: 2015
Song 8: Only A Fool Would Say That
Artist: Ivy
LP: Me, Myself & Irene
Yr: 2000
Song 9: Higher Ground
Artist: Red Hot Chili Peppers
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 2003
Song 10: AC/DC - Hokey Pokey
Artist: Jim Breuer
Song 11: Sweet Child O'Mine
Artist: Ministry of Silly Ska
LP: Ministry of Silly Ska
Yr: 2016
Song 12: Addicted To Love
Artist: Ciccone Youth
LP: The Whitey Album [Remastered 2006]
Yr: 1988
Song 13: Hungry Like The Wolf
Artist: Reel Big Fish
LP: Sold Out E.P.
Yr: 2016
Song 14: The Hurdy Gurdy Man
Artist: Butthole Surfers
LP: Piouhgd
Yr: 1990
Song 15: Lo Strano Vizio Della Signora Wardh - Seq. 25
Artist: Nora Orlandi
LP: Lo Strano Vizio Della Signora Wardh (2011 Remastered Limited Edition)
Yr: 1970
