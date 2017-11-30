Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Weekly Program
 Max Shea, Host
 Max Shea  
For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog

Amy Denio: Donald the Lump (2:41)
Beth Custer: Hide Fox, and All After (4:05)
J.C. Combs: The De-evolution of Adam & Eve (3:22)
Guy Klucevsek: Haywire Rag (1:50)
Frank Pahl: Grandmother's Treadle (2:49)
Larry Polansky: Four-Voice Canon #6 (3:21)
Philip Perkins: Bendo (4:59)
Martin Denny: Cobra (2:01)
Amy Denio: Ghosting (1:22)

Julius Eastman: The Zurich Concert (excerpt) (12:40)
Thomas Buckner: Luminescence, Movement II (A. Lockwood) (6:59)

Leonard Bernstein: selections from Five Anniversaries II-IV (4:05)

00:58:00 English 2017-11-30
 Amherst MA
