Notes: For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog



Amy Denio: Donald the Lump (2:41)

Beth Custer: Hide Fox, and All After (4:05)

J.C. Combs: The De-evolution of Adam & Eve (3:22)

Guy Klucevsek: Haywire Rag (1:50)

Frank Pahl: Grandmother's Treadle (2:49)

Larry Polansky: Four-Voice Canon #6 (3:21)

Philip Perkins: Bendo (4:59)

Martin Denny: Cobra (2:01)

Amy Denio: Ghosting (1:22)



Julius Eastman: The Zurich Concert (excerpt) (12:40)

Thomas Buckner: Luminescence, Movement II (A. Lockwood) (6:59)



Leonard Bernstein: selections from Five Anniversaries II-IV (4:05)