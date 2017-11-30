No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Amy Denio: Donald the Lump (2:41)
Beth Custer: Hide Fox, and All After (4:05)
J.C. Combs: The De-evolution of Adam & Eve (3:22)
Guy Klucevsek: Haywire Rag (1:50)
Frank Pahl: Grandmother's Treadle (2:49)
Larry Polansky: Four-Voice Canon #6 (3:21)
Philip Perkins: Bendo (4:59)
Martin Denny: Cobra (2:01)
Amy Denio: Ghosting (1:22)
Julius Eastman: The Zurich Concert (excerpt) (12:40)
Thomas Buckner: Luminescence, Movement II (A. Lockwood) (6:59)
Leonard Bernstein: selections from Five Anniversaries II-IV (4:05)