For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Vivian Adelberg Rudow: Cuban Lawyer, Juan Blanco (5:27)
Juan Blanco: Music para Danza (5:28)
Samuel Pellman: Ares Vallis (Mars) (14:31)
Severed Heads: Better Harms and Heartbreaks (4:15)
Noah Creshevsky: Götterdämmerung (4:04)
The Assholes: Jiggers/Hungry for Affection/Race for Discovery (5:38)
Thomas Dimuzio with Zipper Spy: Columbia (5:00)
Igusti Ngurah Togog & his son: Genggong Frog Sound (1:35)