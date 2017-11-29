No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Asian sounds from Indonesia, Mongolia and Tuva; a cumbia-salsa mashup; music of Africa performed by the Kronos Quartet, who have gone out of their way to work with African composers and musicians for the last 30 years; the propulsive sounds of Colombian champeta
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Rumput | RVA USA | Jali Jali | Rumput | self-released | 2017
SambaSunda Quintet | Indonesia | Jaleuleu Ja | Java | Riverboat | 2012
Albert Kuvezin & Yat-Kha | Tuvan Republic Russia | Ramblin' Man | Re-Covers | World Village | 2006
Anda Union | Inner Mongolia China | Sumaro | The Wind Horse | Hohhot | 2011
Hanggai | China | Xiger Xiger | He Who Travels Far | Four Quarters | 2011
Making Movies feat Philthy Dronez | USA | Clandestino | You Are Another Me | self-released | 2017
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Oriza | single | Peace & Rhythm | 2015
La Pesada | Colombia | Cumbia Y Tambo (En La Lluvia) | Tomate Y Alandette | Zeida | 1978
La Misa Negra | USA | Pistola | La Misa Negra | NAM Entertainment | 2017
Anibal Velasquez Y Su Combo | Colombia | Que Paso | Mambo Loco | Analog Africa | 197x
Rokia Traore | Mali | Manian | Bowmboi | Nonesuch | 2004
Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet | Mali-USA | Lila Bambo | Ladilikan | World Circuit | 2017
Kronos Quartet | USA-South Africa | White Man Sleeps #1 | White Man Sleeps | Elektra Nonesuch | 1987
Kronos Quartet & Dumisani Maraire | USA-Zimbabwe | Kutambarara | Pieces Of Africa | Elektra Nonesuch | 1992
Charles King | Colombia | Amanecer | Amanecer | El Pico Producciones | 2015
Colombiafrica, The Mystic Orchestra | Colombia-RD Congo | Zarandia Champeta | Voodoo Love Inna Champeta-Land | Riverboat | 2007
Son Palenque | Colombia | Pacuapa | Kutu Prieta Pa Saraguia | Palenque | 2017
Wganda Kenya | Colombia | Shakalaode | single | Discos Fuentes | 1976