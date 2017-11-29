Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Global A Go-Go 
 Music from around the world in the universal language of groove
 Bill Lupoletti  
Asian sounds from Indonesia, Mongolia and Tuva; a cumbia-salsa mashup; music of Africa performed by the Kronos Quartet, who have gone out of their way to work with African composers and musicians for the last 30 years; the propulsive sounds of Colombian champeta
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Rumput | RVA USA | Jali Jali | Rumput | self-released | 2017
SambaSunda Quintet | Indonesia | Jaleuleu Ja | Java | Riverboat | 2012

Albert Kuvezin & Yat-Kha | Tuvan Republic Russia | Ramblin' Man | Re-Covers | World Village | 2006
Anda Union | Inner Mongolia China | Sumaro | The Wind Horse | Hohhot | 2011
Hanggai | China | Xiger Xiger | He Who Travels Far | Four Quarters | 2011

Making Movies feat Philthy Dronez | USA | Clandestino | You Are Another Me | self-released | 2017
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Oriza | single | Peace & Rhythm | 2015

La Pesada | Colombia | Cumbia Y Tambo (En La Lluvia) | Tomate Y Alandette | Zeida | 1978
La Misa Negra | USA | Pistola | La Misa Negra | NAM Entertainment | 2017
Anibal Velasquez Y Su Combo | Colombia | Que Paso | Mambo Loco | Analog Africa | 197x

Rokia Traore | Mali | Manian | Bowmboi | Nonesuch | 2004
Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet | Mali-USA | Lila Bambo | Ladilikan | World Circuit | 2017

Kronos Quartet | USA-South Africa | White Man Sleeps #1 | White Man Sleeps | Elektra Nonesuch | 1987
Kronos Quartet & Dumisani Maraire | USA-Zimbabwe | Kutambarara | Pieces Of Africa | Elektra Nonesuch | 1992

Charles King | Colombia | Amanecer | Amanecer | El Pico Producciones | 2015
Colombiafrica, The Mystic Orchestra | Colombia-RD Congo | Zarandia Champeta | Voodoo Love Inna Champeta-Land | Riverboat | 2007
Son Palenque | Colombia | Pacuapa | Kutu Prieta Pa Saraguia | Palenque | 2017

Wganda Kenya | Colombia | Shakalaode | single | Discos Fuentes | 1976

01:58:47 English 2017-11-29
 Richmond VA USA
