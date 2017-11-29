November 29, 2017

Subtitle: Music from around the world in the universal language of groove

Program Type: Music

Summary: Asian sounds from Indonesia, Mongolia and Tuva; a cumbia-salsa mashup; music of Africa performed by the Kronos Quartet, who have gone out of their way to work with African composers and musicians for the last 30 years; the propulsive sounds of Colombian champeta

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Rumput | RVA USA | Jali Jali | Rumput | self-released | 2017

SambaSunda Quintet | Indonesia | Jaleuleu Ja | Java | Riverboat | 2012



Albert Kuvezin & Yat-Kha | Tuvan Republic Russia | Ramblin' Man | Re-Covers | World Village | 2006

Anda Union | Inner Mongolia China | Sumaro | The Wind Horse | Hohhot | 2011

Hanggai | China | Xiger Xiger | He Who Travels Far | Four Quarters | 2011



Making Movies feat Philthy Dronez | USA | Clandestino | You Are Another Me | self-released | 2017

Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Oriza | single | Peace & Rhythm | 2015



La Pesada | Colombia | Cumbia Y Tambo (En La Lluvia) | Tomate Y Alandette | Zeida | 1978

La Misa Negra | USA | Pistola | La Misa Negra | NAM Entertainment | 2017

Anibal Velasquez Y Su Combo | Colombia | Que Paso | Mambo Loco | Analog Africa | 197x



Rokia Traore | Mali | Manian | Bowmboi | Nonesuch | 2004

Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet | Mali-USA | Lila Bambo | Ladilikan | World Circuit | 2017



Kronos Quartet | USA-South Africa | White Man Sleeps #1 | White Man Sleeps | Elektra Nonesuch | 1987

Kronos Quartet & Dumisani Maraire | USA-Zimbabwe | Kutambarara | Pieces Of Africa | Elektra Nonesuch | 1992



Charles King | Colombia | Amanecer | Amanecer | El Pico Producciones | 2015

Colombiafrica, The Mystic Orchestra | Colombia-RD Congo | Zarandia Champeta | Voodoo Love Inna Champeta-Land | Riverboat | 2007

Son Palenque | Colombia | Pacuapa | Kutu Prieta Pa Saraguia | Palenque | 2017



Wganda Kenya | Colombia | Shakalaode | single | Discos Fuentes | 1976



