This week’s show starts off describing ‘this week in the world’. (The situation is still dire.)

Next we reveal how to get rich like our president friends do it — i.e. by looting Africa!

Then, we describe the counterintuitive thought that the Rump is bringing the world together by uniting nearly everyone against nearly everything that he does — such as starting nuclear wars or sexually abusing women, for instance — before subjecting our president to a professional psychological analysis.

After that, we discuss how the Rump keeps telling the right truths for all of the wrong reasons on nearly every subject — except Uzbekistan.

Then, for the feature piece this week, we provide a playlist for all of the numerous participants in the Syrian Conflict! (You can’t tell the players without a program!)

We end the News and Commentary section this week with the suggestion that it is time for humanity to start doing the right thing.



Truth and lies are sorted every week — and then they are Thunderbolted!

Listen with care…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/

Segments:

Station ID’s
00:00-00:27

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:26-02:13

This Week in the World #2
Music: Perrey & Kingsley
02:13-05:02

How to Get Rich
Music: Stuntman Mike
05:02-06:54

Positive Trends
Music: Colonel Claypool's Bucket Of Bernie Brains — Bassoon Brothers — Radio Rhythm
06:54-16:04

Presidential Prognosis
Music: Mucca Pazza
16:04-20:29

Donald Trump Tells the Truth
Music: Meat Beat Manifesto — Renaldo & The Loaf
20:29-29:02

Station ID
29:03-29:27

Everyone vs. Everyone
Music: Yngwie Malmsteen
29:27-35:45

Doing the Right Thing
Music: Mike Oldfield
35:44-38:19

———————————————————

Olympia Version:

Olympia Action Alert
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
38:19-43:45

Disclaimer, Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
43:41-46:06

End Music Intro
46:07-46:53

I Am Fire
by Mamaguroove
46:53 51:09

Nexus
by Mamaguroove
51:09 58:42

Journey Into Sound
by DJ Spooky
58:56-1:00:00
———————————————————

Seattle Version:

Music Intro
38:20-39:12

I Am Fire
by Mamaguroove
39:11-43:27

Alien Masters
by Mamaguroove
43:25-47:44

Freak Flash
by Mamaguroove
47:41-50:25

Nexus
by Mamaguroove
50:20-57:52

Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
57:51-1:00:00

