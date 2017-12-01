No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This week’s show starts off describing ‘this week in the world’. (The situation is still dire.)
Next we reveal how to get rich like our president friends do it — i.e. by looting Africa!
Then, we describe the counterintuitive thought that the Rump is bringing the world together by uniting nearly everyone against nearly everything that he does — such as starting nuclear wars or sexually abusing women, for instance — before subjecting our president to a professional psychological analysis.
After that, we discuss how the Rump keeps telling the right truths for all of the wrong reasons on nearly every subject — except Uzbekistan.
Then, for the feature piece this week, we provide a playlist for all of the numerous participants in the Syrian Conflict! (You can’t tell the players without a program!)
We end the News and Commentary section this week with the suggestion that it is time for humanity to start doing the right thing.
Truth and lies are sorted every week — and then they are Thunderbolted!
Listen with care…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/
Segments:
Station ID’s
00:00-00:27
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:26-02:13
This Week in the World #2
Music: Perrey & Kingsley
02:13-05:02
How to Get Rich
Music: Stuntman Mike
05:02-06:54
Positive Trends
Music: Colonel Claypool's Bucket Of Bernie Brains — Bassoon Brothers — Radio Rhythm
06:54-16:04