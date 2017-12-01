Summary: This week’s show starts off describing ‘this week in the world’. (The situation is still dire.)



Next we reveal how to get rich like our president friends do it — i.e. by looting Africa!



Then, we describe the counterintuitive thought that the Rump is bringing the world together by uniting nearly everyone against nearly everything that he does — such as starting nuclear wars or sexually abusing women, for instance — before subjecting our president to a professional psychological analysis.



After that, we discuss how the Rump keeps telling the right truths for all of the wrong reasons on nearly every subject — except Uzbekistan.



Then, for the feature piece this week, we provide a playlist for all of the numerous participants in the Syrian Conflict! (You can’t tell the players without a program!)



We end the News and Commentary section this week with the suggestion that it is time for humanity to start doing the right thing.



—



Truth and lies are sorted every week — and then they are Thunderbolted!



Listen with care…