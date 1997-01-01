No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.
On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, an occasional “Lovers Rock Set”, and even selections from off the beaten path.
Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.
1- Dubby Christmas Promo (unreleased) / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture feat. Papa Michigan / SINGLE / Kingdom Culture
2- Wicked Babylon / Muflon Dub Sound feat. Zacheous Jackson / SINGLE / Jamendo
3- Turn / Victor Rice / Smoke / Easy Star
4- Have You Heard The News / Alfred and The Alfredoes / Just A Christmas Card / Pressure Sounds
5- Big Ship / Freddie McGregor / Big Ship / Greensleeves
6- Empty Dub / Jah Wizard / SINGLE / versionist.com
7- Do You Hear What I Hear / Sadiki / Santa Claus [EP] / Skinny Bwoy
8- Bad Card (demo take two) / Bob Marley & The Wailers / The Unreleased Studio Sessions 1972-1980: The "Survival"/"Uprising" Sessions / Sweet Rare Reggae Music
9- Lord, As I Lay Me Down To Sleep / Osmond Collins / Do It Again / Jet Star Gospel Times
10- Love Is Calling / Sugar Minott / 20's Strong Post It Riddim (VA) / Andrew Bassie
11- Little Drummer Boy / Kashief Lindo / Kashief Sings Christmas / Jet Star
12- Driving Home For Christmas / Richie Davis / Mafia & Fluxy Present A Reggae Christmas (VA) / Mafia & Fluxy
13- Daughter Of Zion / Yabby You feat. Willi Williams / Dread Prophecy / Shanachie
14- Broadway Jungle / Toots & The Maytals / Time Tough: The Anthology / Island Jamaica
15- Ska Rock / Willie Lindo / Tuned In Reggae / Joe Gibbs
16- What Child Is This / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture feat. Mr. Lynx / Christmas Vibrations / Kingdom Culture
17- Dance With My Mother / Mr. Spaulding / SINGLE / Jah Servant
18- We Wish You A Merry Christmas (soca) / Various Artists / SINGLE / versionist.com
19- Merry Christmas To You and You And You And You / Sheldon Blackman & The Love Circle / Remember Me / Jamoo Goodnews Ltd.
20- Never Let Go / Positive / Never Let Go / Lion Of Zion/Lion Of Judah
21- Black And White / Wayne Stoddart feat. Troy Genius / It Is Written / Undiluted Muzik
22- Song For The Oppressed / Solomon Jabby / Soul Liberation / Altarsound
23- The First Noel / Teecho (aka Richie W. Lionel) / SINGLE / ...
24- Everywhere You Go / Bim Sherman / Pressure Sounds Amazon Compilation (VA) / Pressure Sounds
25- Oceans (Maritime Dub Remix) / Christafari / Oceans [EP] / Lion Of Zion
26- Run Come Rally / Yabby You feat. Vivian Jackson & The Prophets / Dread Prophecy / Shanachie
27- Jerusalem Dub / Yabby You feat. King Tubby's / Yabby You: Jesus Dread 1972-1977 / Blood & Fire
Reggae Explorations is also heard on WXDR 98.9 FM Dolphin Radio in New Orleans on Thursdays from 7-9pm. [CT].
For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com