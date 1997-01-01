Credits: "Reggae Explorations"

with Mike Roots

WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT

WAPJ.org

Wednesdays 1-3PM



11/29/17



Song / Artist / Album / Label

------------------------------

1- Dubby Christmas Promo (unreleased) / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture feat. Papa Michigan / SINGLE / Kingdom Culture

2- Wicked Babylon / Muflon Dub Sound feat. Zacheous Jackson / SINGLE / Jamendo

3- Turn / Victor Rice / Smoke / Easy Star

4- Have You Heard The News / Alfred and The Alfredoes / Just A Christmas Card / Pressure Sounds

5- Big Ship / Freddie McGregor / Big Ship / Greensleeves

6- Empty Dub / Jah Wizard / SINGLE / versionist.com

7- Do You Hear What I Hear / Sadiki / Santa Claus [EP] / Skinny Bwoy

8- Bad Card (demo take two) / Bob Marley & The Wailers / The Unreleased Studio Sessions 1972-1980: The "Survival"/"Uprising" Sessions / Sweet Rare Reggae Music

9- Lord, As I Lay Me Down To Sleep / Osmond Collins / Do It Again / Jet Star Gospel Times

10- Love Is Calling / Sugar Minott / 20's Strong Post It Riddim (VA) / Andrew Bassie

11- Little Drummer Boy / Kashief Lindo / Kashief Sings Christmas / Jet Star

12- Driving Home For Christmas / Richie Davis / Mafia & Fluxy Present A Reggae Christmas (VA) / Mafia & Fluxy

13- Daughter Of Zion / Yabby You feat. Willi Williams / Dread Prophecy / Shanachie

14- Broadway Jungle / Toots & The Maytals / Time Tough: The Anthology / Island Jamaica

15- Ska Rock / Willie Lindo / Tuned In Reggae / Joe Gibbs

16- What Child Is This / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture feat. Mr. Lynx / Christmas Vibrations / Kingdom Culture

17- Dance With My Mother / Mr. Spaulding / SINGLE / Jah Servant

18- We Wish You A Merry Christmas (soca) / Various Artists / SINGLE / versionist.com

19- Merry Christmas To You and You And You And You / Sheldon Blackman & The Love Circle / Remember Me / Jamoo Goodnews Ltd.

20- Never Let Go / Positive / Never Let Go / Lion Of Zion/Lion Of Judah

21- Black And White / Wayne Stoddart feat. Troy Genius / It Is Written / Undiluted Muzik

22- Song For The Oppressed / Solomon Jabby / Soul Liberation / Altarsound

23- The First Noel / Teecho (aka Richie W. Lionel) / SINGLE / ...

24- Everywhere You Go / Bim Sherman / Pressure Sounds Amazon Compilation (VA) / Pressure Sounds

25- Oceans (Maritime Dub Remix) / Christafari / Oceans [EP] / Lion Of Zion

26- Run Come Rally / Yabby You feat. Vivian Jackson & The Prophets / Dread Prophecy / Shanachie

27- Jerusalem Dub / Yabby You feat. King Tubby's / Yabby You: Jesus Dread 1972-1977 / Blood & Fire



Reggae Explorations is also heard on WXDR 98.9 FM Dolphin Radio in New Orleans on Thursdays from 7-9pm. [CT].





For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com