Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Label / Radio / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
E Gone / The Autumn Equinox of 1993 / Brilliant Apparatus / 2017 / E GONE
Klaus Morlock / Waltzing with Spirit Children / Bridgecastle Road / 2017 / Klau Morlock
Bloodstone / Forrestfield / Bloodstone / 2017 / Bloodstone
Sendelica / Ripples Of The Megaliths / Chromlech Chronicles II / 2017 / Fruits de Mer Records
Abronia / Glass Butte Retribution / Obsidian Visions / Shadowed Lands / 2017 / Water Wing Records
The Myrrors / Tea House Music / Hasta La Victoria / 2017 / Beyond Beyond is Beyond
Al Doum & The Faryds / Island / Cosmic Love / 2014 / Black Sweat Records
Al Doum & The Faryds / Gorges / Cosmic Love / 2014 / Black Sweat Records
Octopus Syng / Ladybird, Ladybird / Tiddlywinks / 2017 / Mega Dodo Records
Paolo Sala / A Wise Old Owl / Tiddlywinks / 2017 / Mega Dodo Records
Uffe Lorenzen / På Kanten Af Verden / Galmandsværk / 2017 / Bad Afro Records
Uffe Lorenzen / Ridset Plade / Galmandsværk / 2017 / Bad Afro Records
The Beginner’s Mynd / Days of Joy / Don’t Lose Your Mind / 2017 / 13 O’Clock Records
Lucille Furs / The Fawn of Teal Deer / Lucille Furs / 2017 / Lucille Furs
Pansies / Another Time / Cascade of Colors / 2017 / Ongakubaka Records
Neils Children / When Signals Collide / Reduction / 2017 / Neils Children
Helicon / Devil on Your Tongue / Helicon / 2017 / Fuzz Club Records
Sekel / Heliopolis / Sekel / 2017 / Fuzz Club Records
The Backhomes / The Chase / Tidalwave / 2015 / The Backhomes
Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation / Dunes / Horse Dance / 2015 / Rocket Recordings
Dead Vibrations / On a Sunday Morning / Dead Vibrations / 2017 / Fuzz Club Records