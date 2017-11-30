Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 The Sunrise Ocean Bender 
 SOB 11.30.17
 mr. atavist
 mr. atavist  
Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org.
E Gone / The Autumn Equinox of 1993 / Brilliant Apparatus / 2017 / E GONE
Klaus Morlock / Waltzing with Spirit Children / Bridgecastle Road / 2017 / Klau Morlock
Bloodstone / Forrestfield / Bloodstone / 2017 / Bloodstone
Sendelica / Ripples Of The Megaliths / Chromlech Chronicles II / 2017 / Fruits de Mer Records
Abronia / Glass Butte Retribution / Obsidian Visions / Shadowed Lands / 2017 / Water Wing Records
The Myrrors / Tea House Music / Hasta La Victoria / 2017 / Beyond Beyond is Beyond
Al Doum & The Faryds / Island / Cosmic Love / 2014 / Black Sweat Records
Al Doum & The Faryds / Gorges / Cosmic Love / 2014 / Black Sweat Records
Octopus Syng / Ladybird, Ladybird / Tiddlywinks / 2017 / Mega Dodo Records
Paolo Sala / A Wise Old Owl / Tiddlywinks / 2017 / Mega Dodo Records
Uffe Lorenzen / På Kanten Af Verden / Galmandsværk / 2017 / Bad Afro Records
Uffe Lorenzen / Ridset Plade / Galmandsværk / 2017 / Bad Afro Records
The Beginner’s Mynd / Days of Joy / Don’t Lose Your Mind / 2017 / 13 O’Clock Records
Lucille Furs / The Fawn of Teal Deer / Lucille Furs / 2017 / Lucille Furs
Pansies / Another Time / Cascade of Colors / 2017 / Ongakubaka Records
Neils Children / When Signals Collide / Reduction / 2017 / Neils Children
Helicon / Devil on Your Tongue / Helicon / 2017 / Fuzz Club Records
Sekel / Heliopolis / Sekel / 2017 / Fuzz Club Records
The Backhomes / The Chase / Tidalwave / 2015 / The Backhomes
Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation / Dunes / Horse Dance / 2015 / Rocket Recordings
Dead Vibrations / On a Sunday Morning / Dead Vibrations / 2017 / Fuzz Club Records

SOB 11.30.17
 WRIR
