Summary: We look at the strike of Ontario's community college faculty and staff. During the prior week, the province had forced striking OPSEU members to vote on management's last offer. The OPSEU members voted decisively against the offer as it did not address the main issues of precarious employment and academic freedom. Subsequently, the legislature passed back to work legislation.



Doug gets an update on the situation from Kevin Mackay, VP of OPSEU Local 240, and a professor at Mohawk College.