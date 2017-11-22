Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Unusual Sources 
 
 Interview
 Kevin Mackay, VP of OPSEU Local 240, and a professor at Mohawk College.
 Unusual Sources  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
We look at the strike of Ontario's community college faculty and staff. During the prior week, the province had forced striking OPSEU members to vote on management's last offer. The OPSEU members voted decisively against the offer as it did not address the main issues of precarious employment and academic freedom. Subsequently, the legislature passed back to work legislation.

Doug gets an update on the situation from Kevin Mackay, VP of OPSEU Local 240, and a professor at Mohawk College.

 Interview with Kevin Mackay Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen
00:20:22 English 2017-11-22
 Hamilton, Ontario
  View Script
    
Interview with Kevin Mackay  00:20:22  160Kbps mp3
(24MB) Mono		 10 Download File...
   