Summary: On this week's broadcast of the Global Research News Hour, we pay tribute to noted media critic and anti-war activist, and U.S. foreign policy dissident Edward Herman, on the occasion of his recent passing.

Guests include in order of appearance, the writer, journalist and broadcaster Stephen Lendman, Jeff Cohen, founder of Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), Writer and broadcaster Ann Garrison, and Mickey Huff, Director of Project Censored.