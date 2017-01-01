Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
On this week's broadcast of the Global Research News Hour, we pay tribute to noted media critic and anti-war activist, and U.S. foreign policy dissident Edward Herman, on the occasion of his recent passing.
Guests include in order of appearance, the writer, journalist and broadcaster Stephen Lendman, Jeff Cohen, founder of Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), Writer and broadcaster Ann Garrison, and Mickey Huff, Director of Project Censored.
Interviews by Michael Welch
Music: Piano Sonata #12 in F Major by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (performed by Paavali Jumppanen) ; Piano Sonata #13 in B Flat Major (performed by Brendan Kinsella.)

