Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
New Carnatic Electronics from Rini & Delta Blues from Mali's Boubacar Traore and Los Straitjackets send props to Nick Lowe!
Calcopyrite Communications
Rini - The Red Moon
Boubacar Traore - Dis Lui Que Je L'aime Comme Mon Pays
Poirier - Sowia feat. Samita CANCON
Okavango African Orchestra - Africa Youya CANCON
Chicago Afrobeat Project - Race Hustle
Los Straitjackets - Cruel To Be Kind INST
Cabruera - Passarada
Red Elvises - I Wanna See You BellyDance
Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra - Nao Vacila feat. Curumin
Kinnie Starr - We Are Sky CANCON
The GO! Team - Waking The Jetstream
Johnny Clegg - I Call Your Name