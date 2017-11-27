Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 worldbeatcanada radio 
 exciting contemporary global music alternative to jukebox radio
 Weekly Program
 Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
New Carnatic Electronics from Rini & Delta Blues from Mali's Boubacar Traore and Los Straitjackets send props to Nick Lowe!
Calcopyrite Communications
Rini - The Red Moon
Boubacar Traore - Dis Lui Que Je L'aime Comme Mon Pays
Poirier - Sowia feat. Samita CANCON
Okavango African Orchestra - Africa Youya CANCON
Chicago Afrobeat Project - Race Hustle
Los Straitjackets - Cruel To Be Kind INST
Cabruera - Passarada
Red Elvises - I Wanna See You BellyDance
Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra - Nao Vacila feat. Curumin
Kinnie Starr - We Are Sky CANCON
The GO! Team - Waking The Jetstream
Johnny Clegg - I Call Your Name

 worldbeatcanada radio december 2 2017 Download Program Podcast
00:58:54 English 2017-11-27
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
worldbeatcanada radio december 2 2017  00:58:54  128Kbps mp3
(67.4MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
   