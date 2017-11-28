Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Stickball in the Sandlot with The Murphs, batting Galway Eyes with The Mahones and life After The Rain fr. The Dhol Foundation!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dropkick Murphys - Sandlot
Lost Bayou Ramblers - Blues de Bernadette
Rakkatak - Eesha's Song INST CANCON
Ozere - The Sun Ain't Down CANCON
Chris Stout - Punch In The Dark INST
The Mahones - Girl With Galway Eyes CANCON
Stone Row - Rocky Road To Dublin
Berroguetto - Nanatsu INST
The Led Farmers - The White Set INST
Johnny Kalsi & The Dhol Foundation - After The Rain INST
Mary Jane Lamond/ Wendy MacIsaac - The Thief's Song CANCON
Tartan Amoebas - Rescue
Plantec - Speedwell INST