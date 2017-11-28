Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour 
 Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
 Weekly Program
 Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  
Stickball in the Sandlot with The Murphs, batting Galway Eyes with The Mahones and life After The Rain fr. The Dhol Foundation!

Dropkick Murphys - Sandlot
Lost Bayou Ramblers - Blues de Bernadette
Rakkatak - Eesha's Song INST CANCON
Ozere - The Sun Ain't Down CANCON
Chris Stout - Punch In The Dark INST
The Mahones - Girl With Galway Eyes CANCON
Stone Row - Rocky Road To Dublin
Berroguetto - Nanatsu INST
The Led Farmers - The White Set INST
Johnny Kalsi & The Dhol Foundation - After The Rain INST
Mary Jane Lamond/ Wendy MacIsaac - The Thief's Song CANCON
Tartan Amoebas - Rescue
Plantec - Speedwell INST

 Celt In A Twist December 03 2017 Download Program Podcast
00:58:37 English 2017-11-28
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
