Credits: First hour: news review: With Bristol's LibDem leader Gary Hopkins. Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees fires opposition cabinet members; 'Marvin the hissy fit mayor'. pay off of former CEO Anna Klonowski, Bristol Council's former Chief Exec. - sign a petition to get this looked at properly: Anna Klonowski originally came to Bristol as a temporary appointment to cover the position of Strategic Director Resources in mid-2016. She was then appointed, after a controversial recruitment process, to be the chief executive of Bristol City Council at a salary of £160,000 a year plus benefits. In early September 2017 the Mayor announced that she was leaving for personal reasons. It later emerged through Private Eye (rotten boroughs) and other media, including the BBC and the Bristol Post, that Ms Klonowski had received a large pay out on leaving (£70,000, with some rumours saying more). The total cost of this to the Bristol tax payer appears to be just short of £100,000. The Mayor has so far failed to satisfactorily explain the reasons for the Chief Executive’s departure and the circumstances under which the pay-out was made, on “confidentiality” grounds. What has been revealed, following public questioning, is that the contract of employment did not specify that any additional payment had to be made if the Chief Executive resigned. Given the substantial cost to the tax payer, councillors from across political parties have asked for a full disclosure of how much public money has been spent, what the legal authority was for such a payment and who authorised it. Link to petition at www.taxpayersmoney.weebly.com; changing back from a Mayoral system? Mayoral system generally; Marvin Rees's 'fragile ego', 'running the City as if it were a business'; PMQs Thangham Debonair – BBC film Drugsland set in Bristol – change to drug's law? - Iran Contra affair; Marvin Rees appoints two new Labour cabinet members – Anna Keen and Kye Dudd; Colston Primary School has voted to change it's name; PMQs Emily Thornbury and Damien Green – NHS has a chronic funding and staffing crisis; Damien Green and pornography on office computer – smear campaign?; £1bn funding shortfall may force UK care homes to close, says watchdog; Question Time – Yannis Varoufakis talking about QE into a Public Bank to pay for public infrastructure and services; Rail boost for Britain by reopening lines axed in the 1960s – Portishead line and Henbury Loop – Beeching closing railways because of oil lobby?; More than 80% of students won't repay their loan in full - Taxpayers face massive bill to cover graduate debt; Almost a third of graduates say degrees were ‘pointless’- more than half (58 per cent) felt they could be in the same position without a degree – according to Able Skills survey of students in south; Grad jobs flop - Only half of university leavers get graduate level jobs six months after getting degree; anti-racism campaigner Mal Sainsbury said Mayor Marvin should be 'whipped into shape' and told her language was racist; cuts to Bristol's libraries – further economic crash – Brexit divorce bill; Austerity linked to 120,000 needless deaths as policy is branded 'economic murder'; BBC use 'independent' organisation funded by Daily Mail and UK government as fact checkers to deny 120,000 deaths due to cuts; Joe Glenton from Veterans for Peace (VFP) gives his advice to new Defence Secretary Gavin Williams – criticises aircraft carriers, F-35 purchase and the Bahrain base. US bases abroad.