Credits: Second hour: Investigative reports: Ex-prisoner reveals how war criminal Slobodan Praljak could have smuggled poison into The Hague before using it to kill himself – history of war in Yugoslavia and its break up – is International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY) a kangaroo court? - NATO and International Criminal Court (ICC) system. Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa gives key cabinet jobs to military figures – politics and history of Zimbabwe. The Crocodile bites back: Deposed vice-president who has seized power from Mugabe is a London-educated former spymaster who orchestrated 1980s massacre of 20,000 opponents. Honduras election – live feed went off line – when it came back on the losing candidate was ahead – Political Unrest Grips Honduras After Disputed Election. British Psychological warfare unit set up by army officer James LeMesurier, the White Helmets on TV again providing anti-Assad propaganda for the masses. New British Naval Base in Bahrain. Yemen: EU banning weapon sales to Saudi Arabia; PMQs Ian Blackford MP - The SNP’s Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP demanded during yesterday’s Prime Minister’s Questions that UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia are suspended. The sales totalled £4.6bn since the war in Yemen began – stop UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia – Saudis backed by UN Security Council; British troops helping Saudi troops in Yemen. Turkey issues arrest warrant for ex-CIA officer over coup attempt – 50,000 arrested, 150,000 sacked over coup. Trump retweeting Britain First tweets – I know the sad truth about the video Trump shared from Britain First. This is what really happened - and getting rid of Rex Tillerson. 1700 US troops illegally in Syria without Congress or UN permission: The Pentagon Sent 1000s More Troops to Iraq and Syria and Is Lying to Us About It. China to deploy troops to fight alongside president Assad in Syria. Media erase NATO role in bringing slave markets to Libya. Gunmen attack Mosque in Sinai, Egypt at Friday prayers – did the Israelis have the means and motive?