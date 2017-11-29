Summary: Chief economist of the AFL-CIO declares Trump tax plan a con game against working people

Dr. William Spriggs, Chief economist of the AFL-CIO and professor of economics at Howard University.



AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka responded to the Trump tax plan saying it is nothing but a con game, and working people are the ones theyre trying to con. Here we go again. First comes the promise that tax giveaways for the wealthy and big corporations will trickle down to the rest of us. Then comes the promise that tax cuts will pay for themselves. Then comes the promise that they want to stop offshoring. And finally, we find out none of these things are true, and the people responsible for wasting trillions of dollars on tax giveaways to the rich tell us we have no choice but to cut Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, education and infrastructure. Dr. Williams Spriggs tells us why the tax plan is little more than an across-the-board tax cut for Americas millionaires and billionaires and wealthiest corporations at a time of massive wealth and income inequality " and thats morally repugnant and bad economic policy to boot!

