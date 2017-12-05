Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Bruce Gagnon
 Kenneth Dowst  
The antiwar/antinuke activist shows how militarism is detroying the American economy and our lives. In Part 2, he shows the bad effects of (a) NATO expansion & (b) our encircling Russia and China with "missile defense" installations.

He also discusses universities' increasing dependence on Pentagon funding (for war research); ... the allegiance of both parties to capitalism, oligarchy, & military empire; ... & how spending on infrastructure creates many more jobs than "defense" spending.
Recorded live by me in West Hartford, Connecticut, on April 16, 2010. Gagnon's talk was sponsored by the West Hartford Citizens for Peace and Justice (www.westhartfordpeace.org).

Bruce Gagnon is Coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space (www.space4peace.org).

New World Notes is produced under the auspices (Latin for "aegis") of WWUH-FM, a community service of that beacon of light in darkest Connecticut, the University of Hartford.
This instalment was first broadcast in May 2010.

This installment is available--in MP3 and other formats--also on The Internet Archive (www.archive.org).

Details, photos, nice links, & other good stuff on the show's Web site: http://newworldnotes.blogspot.com

SERIES OVERVIEW -- Political and social commentary in a variety of genres. Exploring the gap between what we want ... and what they're trying to make us settle for. "Date recorded," below, = date of first scheduled broadcast.

NOTE: MP3 files downloaded from the links, below, are identified as NWN #327.

