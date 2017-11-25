Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Tapes To Astonish 
 
 Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  
1. Spit - Dan-E-O ft. Illa J
2. Napalm - Funky DL
3. 100 Magnets - Sankofa
4. Stand to the Side - Talib Kweli ft. Vinia Mojica and Novel
5. Gettin' Up - Q-Tip
6. Gathering Firewood in the Snow - Touch
7. Meet Me in the Sky - Cedric Clinton ft. Maryanne Ito
8. Iced Down Medallions - Royal Flush ft. Noreaga (*on hook)
9. Still Slummin' - Lute
10. Mama Jay - Frizzy P & Mister Cole
11. You Know My Steez - Gang Starr
12. Va dedicado - Ekipz & Keizen
13. The Fame Game (Marco Polo remix) - Es Nine ft. Fashawn
14. More - Steph Dash Nash ft. Theo 3 and Kenn Starr
15. DTK - Verbz & Mr. Slipz
16. Just Some Vibes - Moka Only ft. Dank
17. Sinatrouille - DJ Brans
18. Colors - Yasu-Pacino ft. Budamunk
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 9PM EST WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 11PM EST - CFRC 101.9 FM, Kingston, Ontario

Wednesday 12AM (Thursday) CST 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Saturday night/Sunday morning 12AM ET
The Scope at Ryerson, AM 1280 CJRU Toronto, Ontario
2017-11-25
 Hamilton, Ontario Canada
