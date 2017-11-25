No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
1. Spit - Dan-E-O ft. Illa J
2. Napalm - Funky DL
3. 100 Magnets - Sankofa
4. Stand to the Side - Talib Kweli ft. Vinia Mojica and Novel
5. Gettin' Up - Q-Tip
6. Gathering Firewood in the Snow - Touch
7. Meet Me in the Sky - Cedric Clinton ft. Maryanne Ito
8. Iced Down Medallions - Royal Flush ft. Noreaga (*on hook)
9. Still Slummin' - Lute
10. Mama Jay - Frizzy P & Mister Cole
11. You Know My Steez - Gang Starr
12. Va dedicado - Ekipz & Keizen
13. The Fame Game (Marco Polo remix) - Es Nine ft. Fashawn
14. More - Steph Dash Nash ft. Theo 3 and Kenn Starr
15. DTK - Verbz & Mr. Slipz
16. Just Some Vibes - Moka Only ft. Dank
17. Sinatrouille - DJ Brans
18. Colors - Yasu-Pacino ft. Budamunk
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 9PM EST WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 11PM EST - CFRC 101.9 FM, Kingston, Ontario