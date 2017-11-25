Summary: 1. Spit - Dan-E-O ft. Illa J

2. Napalm - Funky DL

3. 100 Magnets - Sankofa

4. Stand to the Side - Talib Kweli ft. Vinia Mojica and Novel

5. Gettin' Up - Q-Tip

6. Gathering Firewood in the Snow - Touch

7. Meet Me in the Sky - Cedric Clinton ft. Maryanne Ito

8. Iced Down Medallions - Royal Flush ft. Noreaga (*on hook)

9. Still Slummin' - Lute

10. Mama Jay - Frizzy P & Mister Cole

11. You Know My Steez - Gang Starr

12. Va dedicado - Ekipz & Keizen

13. The Fame Game (Marco Polo remix) - Es Nine ft. Fashawn

14. More - Steph Dash Nash ft. Theo 3 and Kenn Starr

15. DTK - Verbz & Mr. Slipz

16. Just Some Vibes - Moka Only ft. Dank

17. Sinatrouille - DJ Brans

18. Colors - Yasu-Pacino ft. Budamunk

