Program Information
 RURAL WAR ROOM RADIO 
 
 Music
 Byron Werner & Donavan Suitt
 Rural War Room  
The closing hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive.
Prince - Partyup
Gabi Lunca - Rau E, Doamne Bolnavioara
Tears For Fears - The Way You Are (Extended)
Mike Keneally Band - Simple Pleasure
Mike Keneally Band - Physics
King Missle - Happy Hour
The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band - 1906
The Legendary Stardust Cowboy - Down In The Wrecking Yard
Kronos Quartet & Asha Bhosle - Lover, Come To Me Now
Ruth Wallis - Psycho Mambo
Kava Kon - Turkish Honey
Fatlip - What's Up Fatlip?
Towa Tei - CHATR
Pam Grier - Long Time Woman
Pigeon Funk - The Blue Bus

00:59:02 English
 
Rural War Room Radio  00:59:02  320Kbps mp3
Rural War Room Radio  00:59:02
   