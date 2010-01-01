Credits: Zarria Phillips is chair of UNITE Communities for the Bristol, Bath and Gloucestershire region

Bath Against Cuts (BAC) is a group of campaigners working to fight the destruction the welfare state, in and around Bath since 2010.

BAC’s hold meetings, on every first Tuesday of the Month. The Ram, in Widcombe is a great venue & Mick, the Landlord, welcomes us every time. If you come along before 8pm, you’ll have time to get a pint/drink/coffee in before the meeting starts. If you like to add to the meetings agenda, whether it be about a local issue, or about something happening Nationally, you’ll get to put it on the list before the meeting starts. (this can also be done by e-mail, prior to Tuesday’s meetings).

Parking can be a problem but you’ll always find somewhere in & around St Mark’s Road/Lyncombe Hill. We are @5 minutes walk from Bath Spa Station & Bus station.

Although we aren’t affiliated to any political party, Bath Against Cuts has links to most local campaign groups.

Sabine McNeil, whistleblower and legal support Mackenzie Friend from the Victims Unite website takes us through some of the tactics, such as ridiculous 'bail conditions' and 'restraining orders', used by unscrupulous judges to criminalise those who campaign to help victims of miscarriages of justice. Her particular focus is the family courts and she's recently been involved in a House of Commons meeting to raise the issue with MPs about the excessive number of children being removed from their parents by the state. Of course one of the biggest problems is getting 'the state' to admit they have done anything wrong. Sabine describes those that continue to campaign for justice in the face of corrupt courts as 'Starfighters' and names Norman Scarth and Maurice Kirk among others as rare individuals who refuse to be cowed and continue to campaign to keep the flame of justice alight in Britain.

