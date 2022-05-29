Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
Program Information
Radio Thrift Shop
Music
DJ Frederick
 Fred Moe  Contact Contributor
Radio Thrift Shop - homemade and homegrown radio from DJ who doesn't know the rules and can barely announce anyway. Dig into musical themes and listen to seldom heard LPs, EPs, 45s, scratchy 78s, cassettes & cds - classic rock and pop, jazz, exotica, folk, acoustic, folk-rock, indie pop, lo-fi, psychedelic, jam bands, library, easy listening & just about everything else I dig out of the crates. Hopefully it all makes sense by the end of the hour.
WSCS broadcasts RTS Saturday evenings @10 pm eastern time in New London NH at 90.9 and online at classicalwscs.org.

DJ Frederick wishes to express gratitude to all Radio Thrift Shop listeners and community / non-commercial radio supporters everywhere. Thank you for downloading this homemade homemade DIY show

01:00:00 1 May 29, 2022
