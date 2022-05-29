Summary: Radio Thrift Shop - homemade and homegrown radio from DJ who doesn't know the rules and can barely announce anyway. Dig into musical themes and listen to seldom heard LPs, EPs, 45s, scratchy 78s, cassettes & cds - classic rock and pop, jazz, exotica, folk, acoustic, folk-rock, indie pop, lo-fi, psychedelic, jam bands, library, easy listening & just about everything else I dig out of the crates. Hopefully it all makes sense by the end of the hour.