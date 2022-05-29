Notes: Radio Thrift Shop is a homemade, homespun show created and produced by DJ Frederick (who has the original face for radio) and recorded on obsolete equipment. RTS has been broadcast continuously since 1999 on WSCS 90.9 in New London NH currently airing on Saturday evenings from 10 pm until midnight eastern time. DJ Frederick has been at WSCS for 23 years and 46 years on the airwaves since walking into the studios one summer at WUNH 91.3 in Durham NH