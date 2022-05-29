Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Imaginary Stations on Shortwave
Music
Skybird Radio Crew
 Fred Moe  Contact Contributor
Music from the imaginary station "CTRN" > playing train related songs & music. As broadcast on WRMI 9395 kHz. Program 7 of 8

Download Program Podcast
01:00:00 1 May 29, 2022
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 